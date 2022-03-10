Unleashed Consulting Launches Their New Website & Marketing Campaign with BeBranded Agency

Unleashed Consulting has launched their new website specially designed to help those in need of marketing services for their dog training and/or pet business

US, March 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unleashed consulting is a digital marketing & consulting agency that helps scale dog training and other pet service businesses…We create the marketing systems, teach the sales process, and tie it all together with our mobile & desktop app. Our goal is to help business owners train more dogs while making more money and spending less time doing the tedious work.Unleashed was created because of the lack of business information available to the pet services industry. Many companies are still handing out flyers, relying on word-of-mouth to get new clients, and using paper/pencil to run a business. Even during the puppy pandemic boom, we saw a lot of petprenuers struggle to stay organized and prevent burnout. That’s where we come in!About Unleashed ConsultingTheir founder and CEO created Unleashed Consulting Co . (formerly known as Unleashed Marketing) after dealing with his own dog problems. After finally having some training success, Louie began helping family and friends with their dog behavior issues as well. He realized the market was much bigger than he initially imagined, and would eventually rebrand his successful marketing agency Kingsley Media, into what is now called Unleashed.Unleashed Consulting has partnered with BeBranded Agency , a New York-based digital marketing firm. BeBranded Agency is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in a variety of online marketing services such as SEO, Branding, Social Media Management, Web Design, Influencer Marketing Programs and more! BeBranded Agency took the eCommerce Accountants website’s basic layout and provided them with an updated and optimized site that clearly highlights the services and solutions they offer to their current and potential clients. Together Unleashed Consultants and BeBranded Agency hope to improve their search engine optimization, advance their online presence and expand brand awareness across the internet.