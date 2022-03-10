Examination And Surgical Gloves Market are Anticipated to reach US$ 13.9 Bn at a healthy CAGR of around 7.6% by 2031

Examination and Surgical Gloves Market 2022-2031

New Study Reports "Examination and Surgical Gloves Market 2022 Global Analysis By Production, Revenue, Growth and Forecasts 2031" has been Added on PMR.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Examination and Surgical Gloves Market 2022-2031

The "Examination and Surgical Gloves Market" is expected to grow at a stupendous rate in the next 10 years. The healthcare industry is being driven by innovation. The very idea of “Customer is the King” is being implemented. As such, healthcare IT solutions come across as a meticulous and complex system that constitutes interconnected and large-scale systems wherein micros are being worked upon. These would be the facets of the healthcare vertical going forward.

Revenue from the sales of examination and surgical gloves amount to US$ 6.7 Bn in 2021 and the revenues are expected to attain a valuation of US$ 13.9 Bn by the end of 2031. This data has been analyzed in an updated survey on the examination and surgical gloves market by analysts at Persistence Market Research, which predicts the market to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% over the decade.

Demand for medical and surgical gloves has grown exponentially over the past decade, and this trend is expected to be continue over this decade as well. Examination and surgical glove sales growth can be attributed to increasing focus on healthcare and hygiene, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing surgical procedures, rising risk of hospital-acquired infections, prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, etc.

Increase awareness about hygiene across the globe and initiatives from non-profits and governments are contributing to demand growth of examination and surgical gloves. Emerging economies where the trend of hygiene is picking up and healthcare infrastructure is being developed are the most lucrative markets for the sales of examination and surgical gloves.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Ansell Healthcare LLC, Top Glove Corporation Bud, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corporation, (M) Bhd, Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd, Cardinal Health Inc., Hicarethai, Labplus (GDC Group), Atrium Medical Care LLC, WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Brightway Holdings Sdn. Bhd, Semperit AG Holding, Alliance Rubber Products Sdn Bhd, Qube Medical Products Sdn Bhd, YTY Group, Helthy Glove Co. Ltd, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc, Medisafe Technologies, and Delta Gloves. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Examination and Surgical Gloves Market.

Prime players in the industry are investing in the development of new facilities in order to expand their manufacturing capacity and meet high demand across the world.

In September 2021, American Nitrile, a newly launched company, announced its plans for a new production facility that would be entirely dedicated to producing nitrile gloves for healthcare and industrial use. The facility is a move to fulfill the rising demand for medical and non-medical latex-free nitrile gloves.

In July 2021, hospital supply group Premier Inc. and Honeywell International announced that they would be launching a new venture that would be capable of manufacturing 750 million nitrile exam gloves in the U.S. each year.

Many such efforts by other manufacturers are also being made in order to meet the high demand for gloves, especially from the medical sector.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is anticipated to dominate the global industry in terms of market share.

“Demand for examination and surgical gloves is expected to be prominent over the next ten years as healthcare expenditure increases and awareness for hygiene and safety rises across the globe,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Examination and Surgical Gloves Market Manufacturers

Examination and Surgical Gloves Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Examination and Surgical Gloves Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

