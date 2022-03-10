Pet Meal Kit Delivery Market Size to Hit USD 9.06 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit 15.2% CAGR - Increased Awareness of Dog’s Companionship & Rising Pet Humanization to Fuel Market Growth: The Brainy Insights

India and China will see increasing dog adoption in the next years as a result of increase in the number of nuclear families, urbanization, and changing attitudes toward pets.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pet meal kit delivery market is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 9.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Pet food is animal feed that is meant to be consumed by pets. Any service that sends consumers pre-portioned goods and recipes, usually as a subscription service, is referred to as a "Meal Kit." This allows to prepare fresh, home-cooked meals without the stress of planning and shopping for ingredients at the supermarket.



Global pet meal kit delivery market is witnessing a considerable growth because pets are now considered members of the family. Consumers' willingness to spend more on pet food is shaped by the growing attachment between pet owners and their pets. Consumers are becoming more concerned of their pets' health and are purchasing pet food with high nutritional value for their pets' benefit. Pet owners nowadays are looking for pet consumables that are locally made, natural, or have unique health benefits, in addition to basic food products.



Key players operating in the global pet meal kit delivery market include Spot and Tango, Nom Nom, Pet Plate, The Farmer's Dog, Chewy, Ollie, We Feed Raw, Chi Dog and PetPlate among others. To enhance their market position in the global pet meal kit delivery market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The reprocessed food segment dominated the pet meal kit delivery market with a market share of around 58% and a market value of around 1.28 billion in 2020.



The dogs segment dominated the market with the market share of 48% and a market value of around USD 1.06 Billion in 2020.



The commercial segment dominated the market with a market share of around 57% and a market value of around 1.25 billion in 2020.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Pet meal kit delivery Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America region emerged as the largest market for the global pet meal kit delivery market with a 41.0% market share and a value of around USD 1 Billion in 2020. The United States topped the North American pet meal kit delivery market. The market demand will be fuelled by an increase in the number of pet owners, increased awareness of veterinarian health, and changing demographic trends across the country. Furthermore, the industry will expand due to a rising move toward premium foods, followed by natural and organic foods.



About the report:



The global pet meal kit delivery market is analysed based on value (USD Billion), volume (units), imports (units) and exports (units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



