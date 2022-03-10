Medical experts, drug prevention groups and parents strongly oppose push to commercialize THC

Experts Cite Mental Health and Public Safety Concerns

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Allies Evaluating Drug Legislation continue to dispel the notion that Virginia can regulate the illicit THC market to ensure safe access. The inability of states like California, Colorado, and Oregon to curb the illicit market already proves that Big Pot’s pitch to the Commonwealth is a pipe dream. In fact, commercialization brings with it costly, dangerous consequences like poisonings of children, severe increases in teen suicide, mental illness and violent crime. At the same time, the Allies strongly support S.B. 591 to help rein in the current crisis caused by Delta 8 and child-tempting edibles.

Media Opportunities

WHO:

Aubree Adams, Former Colorado Mom

MomsStrong.org

EveryBrainMatters.org

Dangers of High Potency Pot, Delta 8,

Community Safety

Terrell Pollard, Chair

Henrico Too Smart 2 Start

Keeping Youth Free from Drugs

Carissa Russo, MPH, LPN

Education and Advocacy Coordinator Community Coalitions of Virginia

Personal Narrative of MJ Car Crash Risks

Thomas Eppes, MD, Co-State Director

American Academy of Medical Ethics

Health Risks of THC; Perception of Harm vs. True Dangers

Dana Schrad, Executive Director

VA Assoc. of Chiefs of Police

Law Enforcement and Crime, Trafficking

Nicole Hayes, Dir. State Public Policy

Christian Medical & Dental Associations

Medical Community Concerns about THC’s effects

Todd Gathje, Director of Government Relations

Virginia Family Foundation

Impact of THC on Kids, Families

Regina Whitsett, Exec. Director Substance Abuse

Free Environment, Inc. (SAFE)

Youth Drug Prevention

Public Health/Safety

Mary Crozier, EdD, Past Chair

Community Coalitions of Virginia

Youth Data Comparing Legal/Non Legal States

Linda Moore, Parent, Richmond

PopPot.org

Concerned Mom

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Our alliance’s main concern is the public safety and mental health impact of commercializing a mind-altering drug. There is much concern in the General Assembly about mental health and public safety, yet both are jeopardized by normalizing use of an often high-potency hallucinogen which can trigger, psychosis, mood disorders, amotivational syndrome, addiction, and even violence.

Request Interviews:

