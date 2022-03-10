ENOX MEDIA WINS PRESTIGIOUS GOLD ADDY AWARD FOR JAMES RIVER ORTHODONTICS WEBSITE IN THE ONLINE INTERACTIVE CATEGORY
eNox Media was honored to accept a Gold ADDY Award for their website JamesRiverOrthodontics.com from their local tier of the American Advertising Awards.
We are lucky to have an incredible team, and we get to work with amazing clients. Our clients’ trust in us and partnership through the creative process is what makes award winning work possible.”TAMPA, FL, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa based digital marketing and advertising agency was honored to accept a prestigious Gold ADDY Award for their website JamesRiverOrthodontics.com from their local tier of the American Advertising Awards. A Gold ADDY is “recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category,” according to the American Advertising Federation website.
— Malcolm Bowen
Held annually, the ADDY award ceremony “recognizes the true essence of creative excellence in advertising” and rewards individuals and agencies that exhibit “the highest creative standards” in the advertising industry. Over the course of the agency’s lifetime, eNox media has won more than a dozen ADDY awards in categories of Website Design, Elements of Advertising, and more. In 2020, they received a Silver ADDY award for the Fishbein Foundation website in the Public Service – Online/Interactive category.
When asked about the award and the project, eNox Media founder Malcolm Bowen said, “We’re just extremely fortunate and thankful for the recognition from our peers. We have an incredible team, and we get to work with amazing clients. We greatly enjoyed collaborating with Dr. Larry Scarborough, who was the photographer for all of the actual patient images on the site, to create this authentic and engaging online experience. Our clients’ trust in us and partnership through the creative process is what makes award winning work possible.”
Jesse Taylor, Creative Director at eNox Media, expressed “The goal of this website was to create a custom experience that mirrored the practice’s patient-centric philosophy and showcase their dedication to their community – and I think we accomplished just that. Overall this project was a pleasure to direct and I couldn’t be prouder of my team. It’s thanks to their efforts that such awesome results were achieved.”
About eNox Media:
eNox Media is a digital marketing agency specializing in helping small businesses define their brands and supercharge growth. With more than 18 years of experience working in the dental specialist, non-profit, and hospitality industries, our proven methods and customized solutions have been game changing for our clients. We function as an extension of our client’s in-house marketing team, which allows us to work closely with key team members to gather insights that are integral for compelling and effective marketing and lead generation. Learn more at enoxmedia.com
About the American Advertising Awards:
The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 30,000 entries every year in local AAF Ad Club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.
Amanda Cabrera
eNox Media
+1 813-223-3669
press@enoxmedia.com
