CHKP FOODS PLANT-BASED YOGURT IS A CROWD FAVORITE DURING ITS DEBUT AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST
After years of searching, I'm convinced that CHKP has cracked that code with a thick, creamy yogurt that delivers on every level of taste, nutrition, and environmental impact.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHKP Foods unveiled their chickpea-based yogurt line at Natural Products Expo West 2022 in Anaheim, and reactions from attendees did not disappoint.
CHKP Foods' booth #N1333 in the Hot Products Category has been abuzz with activity, and feedback on the taste and texture of the yogurts has been outstanding. The brand is sampling its plain, blueberry, strawberry, and vanilla yogurts, and all have met with excitement.
Beyond creating nutritious, protein-filled, and low-sugar yogurts, it is central to the company's mission that its non-dairy options are truly delicious. Reactions from the show floor affirm that CHKP Foods yogurts deliver on that value proposition, with attendees marveling at the texture and describing the yogurts as smooth, delicious, creamy, and clean.
"Americans are craving a non-dairy yogurt that satisfies their desire for a more sustainable and healthy option, without sacrificing on taste. After years of searching, I'm convinced that CHKP has cracked that code with a thick, creamy yogurt that delivers on every level of taste, nutrition, and environmental impact."
– David Benzaquen, CEO of Mission Plant and CHKP Foods investor
The years of R&D behind CHKP products and the brand's choice to invest in an ingredient unique to the non-dairy category – the chickpea – have paid off by enabling the brand to deliver something truly new and deliciously different to the market.
About CHKP Foods
CHKP Foods is a plant-based dairy brand that has unlocked the secret of an ingredient with huge benefits despite the chickpea's tiny size. The company has harnessed the power of chickpeas to create decadently dairy-free products that will delight with their unexpected creaminess, fuel with their protein, and spread smiles with their sustainability story.
CHKP Foods is Kosher Parve under the OU supervision and will be launching in the spring of 2022.
To learn more about CHKP Foods, visit www.chkpfoods.com
Company spokesperson:
Blythe Whitten-Snarr
Marketing Communications Manager
1-646-385-6280
Blythe@chkpfoods.com
PR - Kelly Binday
Integrated Marketing Management
+1 914-844-1995
