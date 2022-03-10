Out Today — Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming
In "Healing Grounds," Liz Carlisle shares the stories of women farmers who are reconnecting with their roots to fight climate change.
A refreshingly truthful account of real roots of climate chaos and the authentic path to healing.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful movement is happening in farming today—farmers are reconnecting with their roots to fight climate change. But while regenerative agriculture has tremendous potential to draw down carbon, it can only become a real solution to climate change if coupled with racial and land justice.
In "Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming" (Publication Date: March 10, 2022), Liz Carlisle shares the stories of five women of color who are reviving their ancestors’ methods of growing food, reclaiming their communities’ ancestral knowledge and relationship to land, and sequestering carbon in the soil to address climate change.
Engaging and inspiring, "Healing Grounds" takes readers to the vast Montana prairie where Latrice Tatsey, an ecologist and member of the Blackfeet Nation, is relearning her people’s history to bring back buffalo and restore health to once carbon-rich grasslands. In North Carolina, Olivia Watkins cultivates a mushroom farm within a forest, conserving both trees and black-owned land. And in California’s monoculture-dominated Central Valley, Nikiko Masumoto is building a farming culture that values diversity in plants and people while Aidee Guzman studies how immigrant farmers use ancestral plants and techniques to transform small plots of land into biodiversity hotspots.
This, Carlisle shows, is the true regenerative agriculture – not merely a set of technical tricks for storing CO2 in the ground, but a holistic approach to caring for land and community. Cultivating this kind of regenerative farming will require reckoning with our nation’s agricultural history—a history marked by discrimination and displacement. And it will ultimately require dismantling power structures that have blocked many farmers of color from owning land or building wealth. The task is great, but so is its promise. Coming together to restore these farmlands will heal communities and the planet.
Liz Carlisle is Assistant Professor in the Environmental Studies Program at UC Santa Barbara, where she teaches courses on food and farming. She is the author of "Lentil Underground" and co-author, with Bob Quinn, of "Grain by Grain," and she has written both popular and academic articles about food and farm policy, incentivizing soil health practices, and supporting new entry farmers.
"In 'Healing Grounds,' Liz Carlisle makes the compelling case that soil can save us from climate catastrophe, but only if the global Indigenous communities who originated soil stewardship practices lead the way. In a tone that is both authoritative and humble, Carlisle convinces the reader that the same extractive forces that wrest carbon from the soil, also yank earth stewards from the land. Further, there can be no ecosystemic redemption without addressing colonialism. 'Healing Grounds' is a refreshingly truthful account of real roots of climate chaos and the authentic path to healing." — Leah Penniman, author of "Farming While Black" and co-founder, Soul Fire Farm
"Liz Carlisle gets to the heart of the matter: You can’t have good farming or good food without social justice, and social justice is inextricably tied to race and land reform. The biggest issues in the United States are addressed here, directly and fairly. As important a ‘food’ book as we’ve seen." — Mark Bittman, author of "Animal, Vegetable, Junk" and Creator, The Bittman Project
"In this wonderful book, Liz Carlisle shares the dissidence against the dominion of colonial capitalism in these United States. She analyzes what America might become, and shares a map for the noble work ahead to get there. The best of it is that the ground beneath your feet will never feel the same again." — Raj Patel, author of "Stuffed and Starved" and co-director of "The Ants & The Grasshopper"
"Few people can turn ‘nitrogen-fixing legumes’ into such page-turning prose like Liz Carlisle can. In 'Healing Grounds,' she turns her finely tuned ear towards farmers with roots in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, showing how modern methods can be linked with time-tested solutions to grow abundant food for all." — Nina F. Ichikawa, Executive Director, Berkeley Food Institute
"Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming"
Island Press Hardcover | Publication Date: March 10, 2022
200 pages | 6x9 | Price: $28.00
ISBN: 978-1-64283-221-1
Book Page: https://islandpress.org/books/healing-grounds
Founded in 1984, Island Press works to stimulate, shape, and communicate the information that is essential for solving environmental problems. Today, with more than 1,000 titles in print and some 30 new releases each year, it is the nation’s leading publisher of books on environmental issues. Island Press is driving change by moving ideas from the printed page to public discourse and practice. Island Press’s emphasis is, and will continue to be, on transforming objective information into understanding and action. For more information and further updates be sure to visit www.islandpress.org.
