Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) Expands Access in Rapidly Growing Fort Bend County
NLUC Expands Ease of Access to Affordable Healthcare, Moving Locations and Opening New Clinic for Fort Bend CommunitiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Level Medical, LLC responds to growing needs for quality and affordable local healthcare in one of the fastest growing communities in Texas, Fort Bend County – moving their Sugar Land location and opening a new clinic in Rosenberg.
Growing from a couple hundred thousand residents to nearly 900,000 in recent years, projections estimate that the Fort Bend County population will exceed one million residents by 2027.
In response to changing community needs, leadership made the decision to move the Next Level Urgent Care Sugar Land clinic to 16312 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479 (Target Center at Hwy 6 and 59). And a new Next Level Urgent Care Rosenberg clinic opened March 1, 2022, located at 4002 FM 762, Ste 100, Rosenberg, TX 77469.
Built around the needs of busy families, all Next Level Urgent Care clinics continue to offer extended hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week and provide onsite x-ray and diagnostics and primary and urgent care services for the treatment of chronic and acute illness, as well as fractures, lacerations, contusions and other non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze, MD, the move and continued expansion reflects not only rapid suburban growth but also a desire for accessible and transparent healthcare – changes in the conventional healthcare realm that are not coming fast enough for individuals and families.
“Our business model prioritizes patient need. Unlike many healthcare organizations, we have the agility to quickly respond – establishing locations where there is a demand, providing transparent and affordable pricing, and facilitating truly integrated care through a vast network of providers and partnerships,” said Breeze, who was recently honored with the President’s Award from the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GHWCC).
The award-winning Next Level Urgent Care organization provides healthcare services for all ages - from ear, nose and throat conditions to women’s health and gastrointestinal issues. The clinics also offer COVID-19 testing, research, work injury care and occupational medicine options for employers. Next Level also now offers direct primary care through its Next Level PRIME subscription program.
Download the “Get in Line Online” app to schedule an appointment, or text “NLUCAPP” to 313131. Contact Next Level Urgent Care or call 281.783.8162 to learn more about Next Level services and programs.
About Next Level Urgent Care
The largest and fastest growing organization in Texas, Next Level Medical, LLC and its family of urgent care and onsite employee health and wellness clinics across the Houston metro area represent the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few women physician-led urgent care organizations in Texas, Next level also provides advanced primary care through its employer-paid membership model called Next Level PRIME. Next Level Medical is reimagining the healthcare experience.
The organization is focused on the customer experience, providing quality and affordable healthcare - delivered using proprietary systems, organizational designs and “next level” clinical and business processes. Professional on-staff healthcare providers are procedurally trained to handle a wide range of acute urgent medical conditions and are part of an established referral network and collaborative effort to facilitate continuity of care and other specialized medical services. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week and on holidays, at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.
