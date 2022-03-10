AG Healey Opens Grant Application Period for Eighth Annual Summer Job Program for Young People 

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey today opened the eighth annual application period for her office’s summer jobs grant program for young people across the state

AG Healey’s Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program enables young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, physical fitness, and healthy living. This year’s program is funded with money from settlements reached by the AG’s Office that will be available for organizations to hire young people for jobs that focus on health and wellness.

“Since 2015, we’ve built strong relationships with organizations across Massachusetts to create opportunities for young people to learn new skills, challenge themselves, and make a difference in their communities,” said AG Healey. “We’re pleased to launch the eighth year of this program to continue to cultivate positive work experiences for young people during the summer months.”

Last year, the AG’s Office awarded nearly $300,000 in grant funding to 75 organizations across the state. As part of the program, AG Healey’s Community Engagement Division provided webinars and in-person trainings on workers’ rights to teens employed through the grant program.

Examples of jobs funded through last year’s grant program include:

Building and maintaining a community garden or urban farm;

Addressing food security and wellness needs of low-income communities;

Providing educational content on the environment and local natural resources; and

Instructing youth on recreational and wellness activities.

Since launching the grant program in 2015, AG Healey has funded more than 1,000 jobs for young people across the state.

The AG’s Office will issue grants to municipalities, other government offices, quasi-public entities, and non-profits within the state. Nonprofit applicants must be in full compliance with statutory requirements for annual filings with the AG’s Non-Profit Organizations and Public Charities Division. Grantees must pay employed youth a minimum wage of $14.25 per hour. The office will prioritize applicants who are seeking to hire low-income youth workers with the grant funding.

Grant awards will fund youth employment from July 5, 2022 through Sept. 2, 2022. Interested applicants can visit the AG’s website for more information and for application instructions. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.

