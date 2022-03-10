Submit Release
13842053 Canada Corp. (formerly 1290451 B.C. Ltd.) Announces Continuation under the Canada Business Corporations Act

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 13842053 Canada Corp. (formerly, 1290451 B.C. Ltd.) (the “Company”) announces that effective March 8, 2022, it has continued into Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act from British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

For more information, please contact:

Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (416) 710-4906
E-mail: mlerner10@gmail.com

Michael Lerner
13842053 Canada Corp.
email us here

