Governor Phil Scott Encourages Support for Law Enforcement Body Armor Collection for Ukraine

Montpelier, Vt. – In continuation of Vermont’s efforts to support the Ukrainian people in response to the Russian invasion of peaceful Ukraine, Vermont law enforcement agencies are coordinating an effort to donate used and expired body-armor vests to military units in Ukraine. 

“As I’ve said, the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people is heroic and inspiring. This body armor drive is something we can do to help them protect themselves in their fight for freedom,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I appreciate the Vermont National Guard bringing this opportunity to our attention, and the efforts of the Vermont State Police, local law enforcement agencies and any members of the public who can contribute to this effort.”

In addition to items from law enforcement agencies, members of the public also may donate body-armor vests, provided the vests have a rating of level III or more. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 10 Vermont State Police barracks statewide until March 23.

After that, the vests will be collected throughout the state and packaged for shipment to Ukraine.

A list of all Vermont State Police barracks can be found online here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations.

###

