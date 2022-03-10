Global Corporate Banking Market Size - Forecasts to 2027
UBS Group, Bank of America Corporation, iGTB, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, DBS Bank, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. among others are the key players in the corporate banking market.
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Corporate Banking Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. The demand for corporate banking is expected to grow during the forecast period, as it offers large amounts of money at a high-interest rate than conventional loans, including its capacity to provide trade finance, supply chain services, money transfers, treasury services, and deposit services, catapulting the market forward.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Corporate Banking Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the credit and loan services segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market from 2022 to 2027.
- The small and medium-sized enterprises segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the market from 2022 to 2027 as per the organization size outlook.
- Corporate banking's ability to provide financial solutions tailored to all enterprises, regardless of their size or nature is a major factor driving market growth during the forecast period.
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the Global Corporate Banking market from 2022 to 2027.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Corporate & Salary Accounts
- Credit Services & Loans
- Cash Management Services
- Short-term Funding
- Others
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
