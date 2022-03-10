At 6.6% CAGR, Global Tocotrienol Market Size to Surpass USD 380 Million by 2028: Industry Trends, Share & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Tocotrienol Market size & share revenue was worth at around USD 272 Million in 2020 and is predicted to grow approximately USD 380 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2021 and 2028. Some of the main players in the global tocotrienol market include in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Davos Life Sciences, Archer Daniels Midland, Parachem Fine & Specialty chemicals, Cayman Chemicals, SourceOne, BASF SE, Ac Grace Company, Orochem, Excel ViteInc, American River Nutrition, Eisai Food and Chemical Co. Ltd, Palm Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd., Vance Group Ltd., Sime Darby Bioganic Sdn, and BTSA Biotechnologies Aplicados SA., and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Tocotrienol Market – By Type (Delta, Gamma, Beta, and Alpha), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Mass Retailers, Internet Retailing, and Others) and By Application (Cosmetics, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Feed, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tocotrienol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 272 Million in The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 380 Million by 2028.” The report examines the tocotrienol market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on the demand during the forecast period. In addition, the report analyses global opportunities in the tocotrienol market.

What is Tocotrienol? How big is the Tocotrienol Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Tocotrienolis the chemical that belongs to the Vitamin E family. They are compounds that occur naturally in various sources such as vegetable oils, barley, wheat, rice, and other types of seeds and oils. Tocotrienol show some activity as a chemical antioxidant due to which it provides various health benefits and are used in the treatment of various illness such as diabetes, and can decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease or cancer. They are generally allowed for usage through various natural and synthetic sources and show no side effects.

Industry Major Market Players

Davos Life Sciences

Archer Daniels Midland

Parachem Fine & Specialty chemicals

Cayman Chemicals

SourceOne

BASF SE

Ac Grace Company

Orochem

Excel ViteInc

American River Nutrition

Eisai Food and Chemical Co. Ltd

Palm Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd.

Vance Group Ltd.

Sime Darby Bioganic Sdn

BTSA Biotechnologies Aplicados SA.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Tocotrienol market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Tocotrienol market was valued at around USD 272 Million in 2020 and is set to rise to roughly USD 380 Million by the end of 2028.

In the segment of product type, the Alpha Tocotrienol is expected to dominate the market in terms of demand and usage.

The North American region shows dominance in the global tocotrienol market and holds the largest market share.

Global Tocotrienol Market: Growth Factors

As Tocotrienol is generally recognized as a safe substance, it is used in the production of various vaccines that are used for cardiovascular diseases, anti-cancer, lowering cholesterol, and many more. It is also used as an added ingredient in dietary supplements. Moreover, the rising number of cardiovascular diseases due to the unhealthy lifestyles and poor diet of people across the globe is driving the Tocotrienol market. They are also used in minimizing the size of the tumors and the damage done to the DNA. Rising awareness among the consumers related to health issues and the rise in the acceptance of a healthy diet and lifestyle is also anticipated to drive the market.

Also, the increasing demand for tocotrienol in nutricosmetics is also driving the market as cosmetic products are very sensitive to oxygen and with the use of mixed tocotrienol, the ingredients used in these cosmetic products are stabilized. However, even after so many benefits of tocotrienol, the high price for the market contributors for penetrating the market is the main factor that is restraining the growth of the market. They are also not effective against adverse health-related impacts due to which the use of tocotrienol is limited to some health issues like cardiovascular only. Hence there are ample opportunities for the end-user market players to invest in the research and development and come up with new ideas that would help the market to boost in the coming years.

Global Tocotrienol Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 272 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 380 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Davos Life Sciences, Archer Daniels Midland, Parachem Fine & Specialty chemicals, Cayman Chemicals, SourceOne, BASF SE, Ac Grace Company, Orochem, Excel ViteInc, American River Nutrition, Eisai Food and Chemical Co. Ltd, Palm Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd., Vance Group Ltd., Sime Darby Bioganic Sdn, and BTSA Biotechnologies Aplicados SA., among others Key Segment By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global tocotrienol market is segmented by Type, Distribution Channel, and Application.

In the segment of product type, the Alpha Tocotrienol is expected to dominate the market in terms of demand and usage. It is widely used in lowering cholesterol levels in the body due to its fat-soluble properties. It also helps in boosting the immune system and prevents the formation of blood clots. In addition to the abundance of antioxidant characteristics, there is a good impact on the body and helps in a speedy recovery, especially in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

In the segment of the distribution channel, mass retailers are expected to dominate the market as the intake of tocotrienols can be done from multiple sources like oils, fruits, rice, oats and hence it is necessary to make all the sources available under one roof. These mass retailers act as a one-stop-shop store that sells different types of goods and also provides all the necessary things that are required instead of fetching the things by visiting multiple stores.

In the segment of the application, the pharmaceutical market is expected to dominate the market as there is an increase in the production of medicines and antibiotics that can be used in counter against cancer. They can also be used against cardiovascular diseases and can also help in preventing the formation of blood clots inside the body.

Regional Dominance:

North American region shows dominance in the global tocotrienol market and holds the largest market share

North America is seeing a rapid rise in tocotrienol production capacity, particularly in the United States, due to rising consumer demand for nutritional supplements. The global tocotrienol market is predicted to rise steadily as end-user applications expand globally. Furthermore, rising personal awareness about cancer and cardiovascular disease therapy, as well as growing concern for the health of younger and older populations, are likely to drive tocotrienol production in various nations in the region, propelling market growth throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific tocotrienol market is predicted to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing primarily to the expansion of the dietary supplement market, particularly in China and India. Furthermore, population growth and rising health concerns, particularly in China and India, are projected to propel the tocotrienol market forward.

Recent Developments

A published clinical study in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in May 2021 revealed that Delta-tocotrienol derived from annatto improved glycemic control, inflammation, and oxidative stress.

In July 2020, a clinical trial published in the journal ‘Complementary Therapies in Medicine’ from Pakistan's Armed Forces Institute of Pathology added to the growing body of data suggesting tocotrienols are beneficial to the liver.

In June 2021, Malaysia's Ministry of Health's Food Safety and Quality Division has launched a public consultation on suggested modifications to the Food Regulations 1985.

Allowing nutrient function claims for tocotrienol-rich fractions (TRF) is one of the proposed amendments.

There are two potential claims: 1) TRF is an antioxidant that may aid in the reduction of oxidative stress; and 2) TRF may aid in the improvement of cognitive function.

Browse the full “Tocotrienol Market – By Type (Delta, Gamma, Beta, and Alpha), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Mass Retailers, Internet Retailing, and Others) and By Application (Cosmetics, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Feed, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/tocotrienol-market

This report segments the Tocotrienol market as follows:

Global Tocotrienol Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Delta

Gamma

Beta

Alpha

Global Tocotrienol Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Direct Selling

Mass Retailers

Internet Retailing

Others

Global Tocotrienol Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Feed

Others

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Distribution Channel, by Application, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

