Healthcare Cloud Computing Market : Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand
Rising adoption of digital technologies among healthcare professionals is projected to drive the market growth.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proliferation of high-speed internet and implementation of favorable regulatory acts are also expected to provide growth to the market. However, issues related to data privacy, data portability complications, and rising number of cloud data breaches will restrict the healthcare cloud computing market growth during the analysis period.
Cloud computing increases real-time data collection and improves accessibility to the data. It has outpaced the conventional paper healthcare system by providing more speed and efficiency in data handling. For instance, cloud computing technology is widely used in remote patient monitoring. Rising demand for stringent regulatory compliance, public awareness, and growing investment from healthcare players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, and government organizations are expected to create a demand for this technique during the analysis period.
Geographically, the report is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America occupies a major healthcare cloud computing market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to achieve the highest possible growth during the analysis period due to rising awareness, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and growing investment in the healthcare technology.
Recently, cloud infrastructure provider Amazon Inc. launched AWS (Amazon Web Service) Internet of Things services, which is the biggest public kind of cloud. Top players profiled in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., GNAX Health, IBM Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and VMware Inc.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Key Benefits:
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world healthcare cloud computing market is provided.
• The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential for the period of 20142020 in terms of value.
• Region-wise and country-wise world healthcare cloud computing industry conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report. Increasing internet proliferation and its speed will provide growth to the cloud computing market in the Asia-Pacific region.
• Competitive intelligence of top players in cloud computing technology helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.
• SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation.
