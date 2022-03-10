Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to Emerging Grow at a 45.7% CAGR by 2028 | Novartis AG, Curium

Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals Market

A radiopharmaceutical is a drug that emits small amounts of radiation to treat a disease. The dose varies depending on the type of treatment and is dependent on the target organ. A radiopharmaceutical goes through a rigorous evaluation process to ensure it has no side effects or benefits to the patient. The evaluation process can take anywhere from five to eight years. While radiopharmaceuticals may not affect a patient's health, they may have a negative impact in rare cases. A radiopharmaceutical can also be used to diagnose cancer. This technique involves tracking the radioactivity throughout the body after a cancer drug is administered. A gamma camera or other similar imaging device is needed to follow the drug. These diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are called "tracers" and have smaller amounts of radiation than those used for treatment. The information contained in this article is for education purposes only.

Global Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals market was valued at US$ 3,462.8 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 5,206.8 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 45.7% between 2022 and 2028.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of cancer cases in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global oncology radiopharmaceuticals market. For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2020, there were around 18.1 million cancer cases around the globe. A radiopharmaceutical is a radioisotope that has been attached to a biological molecule. These substances are usually injected into the bloodstream to detect diseases. The amount of these drugs is increasing and the number of these products in use is continually growing. They can be a diagnosis tool or a treatment for a disease. In addition to their diagnostic value, they are also used in clinical trials to help physicians determine which treatment would work best for their patients. Increasing treatment launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global oncology radiopharmaceuticals market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global oncology radiopharmaceuticals market witnessed several restraints. Increasing focus on the COVID-19 affected cases reduced the focus on other healthcare sectors, including the oncology sector. Transport restrictions and lockdown measures have also affected the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global oncology radiopharmaceuticals market, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer cases in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, 1,708,921 new cancer cases were reported in the U.S.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global oncology radiopharmaceuticals market, owing to the increasing expansion of cancer hospitals in the region. For instance, according to Business Line, there are more than 1250 oncologists in the region.

