Implant & Prosthesis Fastener Market - High Prevalence of Osteoporosis is Expected to Boost the Growth of Market

New Research Study "Implant & Prosthesis Fastener Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

The prosthesis fastener is an important component of the implant. It is used to fix the prosthetic component of a human limb to an anatomical support. The fastener is made of stainless steel or titanium and comprises four elements: the anchoring element, the immobilizing element, and the anchoring loop. The implant is inserted through the skin of a patient. While a screw is a type of implant fastener. The shank is threaded to engage the abutment and implant screws. The fastener according to the invention provides an anchoring and immobilization element for a planar prosthetic component.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing cases of osteoporosis causing fractures is expected to boost growth of the global implant and prosthesis fastener market during the forecast period. Osteoporosis leads to weakened bones, which is a contributing factor for fragility fractures. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the U.S around 10 million people of age 50 years and above suffer from osteoporosis. Around 43 million people exhibit low bone mass, which increases their risk of osteoporosis and estimated 1.5 million people suffer fragility fractures every year in the U.S.

However, factors such as surgical risks of implants during removal or placements, implant failure and complications related to implants such as infections are expected to hamper growth of the global implant and prosthesis fastener market.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak in China lead to spread of the virus across 100 countries due to which several countries implemented strict lockdown rules. Many industries witnessed adverse impact of COVID-19 outbreak, as the lockdown regulation disrupted production activities, supply chains, and distribution channels of various industries, including the medical device industry. However, the declining number of COVID-19 cases and relaxation in lockdown regulations is expected to support growth of the global implant and prosthesis fastener market.

Key Takeaways:

• The global implant and prosthesis fastener market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of various growth strategies such as collaboration and acquisition by market players. For instance, in March 2021, PrecisionOS, innovators of the Surgical Mastery Platform collaborated with Zimmer Biomet for demonstrating their immersive reality project surrounding the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) innovation series.

• Key players in the market are focusing on launch and approval of novel products to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization and De Novo classification grant to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. for marketing the tibial extension for Persona IQ, which is a smart knee designed for total knee replacement surgery.

• Major players operating in the global implant and prosthesis fastener market include Dentium CO., LTD., Johnson & Johnson, Osstem Implant, B. Braun, Stryker Corporation, OsteoMed, Zimmer Biomet, Acumed, LLC, Nobel Biocare, Smith & Nephew plc, Straumann, and Dentsply Sirona.

