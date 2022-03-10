Bioinformatics Market – Know-How Industry to Experience Positive Growth | Active Motif, Life Technologies, Affymetrix,

Bioinformatics

Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Bioinformatics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2022–2028.

The Global Bioinformatics Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Biotechnology Companies in the World

Bioinformatics Market, By Product (Bioinformatics platforms, Bioinformatics services), By Application (Genomics, Chemoinformatics and drug design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenomics, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027.

Market Overview:

Bioinformatics is the development of computer software and methods for analyzing and interpreting biological data. It is a particularly useful technique when dealing with large and complex data sets. Several fields have applied bioinformatics to various research problems. Below are some of these areas of study. To learn more, explore the links below. One of the key areas of bioinformatics is bioinformatics software. There are various tools, ranging from command-line tools to graphical programs. Some of these tools can also be standalone web services. The bioinformatics community has also created several tools for collaborating with researchers. These tools allow them to perform different functions efficiently and quickly. The most advanced versions of this software are used by scientists all over the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global bioinformatics market include Biomax Informatics AG, Source BioScience, SOPHiA Genetics, Partek Incorporated, Fios Genomics, BGI Group, GENEWIZ, Perkin Elmer, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, DNASTAR, Waters Corporation, BGI Group, GENEWIZ, Perkin Elmer, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, DNASTAR, Waters Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Eurofins Scientific, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of biotechnology companies in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global bioinformatics market. For instance, according to the European Federation of Biotechnology, in 2019, there were around 1157 biotechnology companies in Europe. Bioinformatics is a field of information technology that uses computer software to analyze and interpret data. Its applications range from drug discovery to personalized medicine to prevention and gene therapy. Infectious diseases are the world's number one killer of children, accounting for over 13 million deaths annually. The majority of these deaths are in developing countries, which is due to a lack of affordable drugs. By using bioinformatics, researchers can use these tools to help diagnose and treat these diseases, which could save lives. Increasing usage of bioinformatics in several healthcare zones is estimated to propel the growth of the global bioinformatics market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the OCVID-19 pandemic, the global bioinformatics market witnessed an immense boost, owing to the increasing requirements for biotechnology solutions in the world, in order to curb the rapid spread of the virus. For instance, in March 2021, Agilent Technology, Inc. introduced the SureSelect for human exome analysis.

Key Takeaways:

• The global bioinformatics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 15.2%, owing to increasing developments in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Blue Heron Biotech was acquired by Eurofins Genomics, in order to expand the company's portfolio.

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global bioinformatics market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in January 2020, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. and Fios Genomics partnered in order to gain access to the skills of Fios Genomics related to the biology, statistics, and bioinformatics sector.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global bioinformatics market, owing to the increasing expansion of the biotechnology sector in the region. Moreover, high investments in the biotechnology and healthcare sector in the region are also assessed to propel the growth of the market.

