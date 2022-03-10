Intensity-Modulated Proton Therapy Market Current Scenario and Future Prospects | Ion Beam Applications SA, Hitachi Ltd

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Intensity-Modulated Proton Therapy Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT) is a proton therapy that uses ionization radiation. In intensity modulated proton therapy, a beam of protons target tumors with the help of proton accelerators. It is wisely planned by using computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of patients associated with computerized dose calculation to define the dose tolerability suitable to the tumor shape. IMRT is an advanced type of radiation therapy used to treat cancer and noncancerous tumors. IMRT uses advanced technology to manipulate photon and proton beams of radiation to conform to the shape of a tumor. The treatment time is around 15 minutes to 1 hour.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global intensity-modulated proton therapy market are Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd, Proton International, Ion Beam Applications SA, ProNova Solutions, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is expected to propel growth of the intensity-modulated proton therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon, and prostate cancers.

Moreover, increasing adoption of intensity-modulated proton therapy, increasing research and development, and initiatives taken by governments and market players are expected to augment the growth of the intensity-modulated proton therapy market. For instance, in February 2022, Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Proton Center has begun treating patients with its new Varian ProBeam proton therapy system, the first of its kind in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has directly affected the demand for intensity modulated proton therapy as people with cancer are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

Moreover, safety precautions suggested by WHO and/or safety measures enforced by several countries to curb the spread of the virus while performing therapies and treatments has made it difficult to administer proton therapy in cancer patients. This in turn has had a negative impact on the growth of the intensity-modulated proton therapy market.

Key Takeaways:

• The intensity-modulated proton therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of collaboration and partnership strategies by market players. For instance, in October 2021, RaySearch Laboratories and Mevion Medical Systems collaborated to develop advanced treatment planning techniques for FLASH delivery with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System.

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the intensity-modulated proton therapy market owing to the high prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of proton therapy, increasing research and development, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in these regions. For instance, in January 2022, RaySearch signed an agreement with Proton International Arkansas to provide RayStation at the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center. The UAMS Center will open in 2023 and be the first proton center in the state of Arkansas (US).

Moreover, in January 2019, with the launch of Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), India become the 16th country in the world to offer proton therapy for cancer. The centre has the Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy and Image-Guided Radiotherapy component.



