Anti-Cathepsin B Market Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne, BioVision , Santa Cruz Biotechnology,

Anti-Cathepsin B Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Anti-Cathepsin B Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2022–2028.

Anti-Cathepsin B Market Growth To Witness A High Due To Increasing Research And Development Activities

Overview:

Cathepsin B is a protein encoded by the gene CTSB. It is also known as APPS, RECEUP, and amyloid precursor protein secretase. In the laboratory, the antibody against this antigen is used for immunological assays, western blotting, and flow cytometry. This antibody is suitable for research and diagnostic purposes. Cathepsin B is produced in the liver and is isolated from it in the laboratory of Athens Research & Technology. This polyclonal antibody to cathepsin is purified using ammonium sulphate precipitation. This reagent is used to detect the presence of cathepsin in various tissues and cell types. Its anti-cathepsin B activity can be detected using various assay techniques.

Market Dynamics:

Rise in number of diseases treated with Anti-Cthepsin B such as rheumatoid arthritis, Huntington’s disease, TBI and related injuries such as cerebral aneurysm, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, etc. is anticipated to accelerate growth of the global anti-cathepsin B market during the forecast period. For instance, According to a research published in the journal The Anatolian Journal of Family Medicine in 2020, cerebral aneurysm affected mainly males aging 51 to 60 years and 29.8% females in the age group of 51-60 years, 26.8% in 441-50 years and 20.2% in 61-70 years of age group.

However, high cost of treatments, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and lack of approved cathepsin inhibitors for pharmaceutical applications are projected to hinder growth of the global anti-cathepsin B market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak in China led to spread of the virus across more than 100 countries. Many of the countries implemented stringent regulations regarding movements and lockdown. This further affected global economy as many industries were shut down due to the regulations. However, the global anti-cathepsin B market witness favorable impact of COVID-19 pandemic, owing to increased research and development of anti-cathepsin B antibodies for curing COVID-19 infections.

Key Takeaways:

• The global anti-cathepsin B market is owing to increasing research and development activities. For instance, in April 2021, a team of scientists from the Walter Reed Army Institute for Research developed a new blood test for cathepsin B, which is a well-studied protein vital for brain development and function, as an indicator for a variety of disease states.

• North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global anti-cathepsin market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare sector, presence of major players, growing awareness towards health and rising prevalence of diseases across the region.

• Major players operating in the global anti-cathepsin B market include Abcam Plc., Merck KGaA, Virobay Inc., Bio-Techne, AG Scientific, BioVision Inc., BOC Sciences, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Selleck Chemicals, MedChemExpress, Cayman Chemical, BioCat GmbH, and ApexBio Technology.

