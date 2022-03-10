StrongNode Edge Announces Product Release and CEX Listing

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrongNode Edge, an infrastructure-as-a-service [IAAS] company for the node economy, has announced the release of its product as well as centralized exchange [CEX] listing. The product, dVPN [decentralized Virtual Private Network], set to be released Q2 of 2022, has been designed for StrongNode Edge users. StrongNode Edge will introduce an incentivization model where users will be duly rewarded for contributing to the platform.



To use this product, users will have to spend SNE—the platform's native token.

StrongNode Edge requires prospective users to sign up through the StrongNode ID, which includes a know-your-customer [KYC] check, as it attempts to discourage malicious actors. dVPN is the first planned out web3 product from the StrongNode Edge team and will also power the SNE token economy.

Powered by the Edge Network, StrongNode is leveraging the fantastic features of blockchain technology for rewards, payments, and interoperable efficiency to create and launch a retinue of decentralized web3 products.

Albeit under development, the StrongNode Edge product will, once launched, enable anyone to connect, using a smart device, to the Edge network, then provide computing resources such as GPU, CPU, and RAM power to the network. As a reward for offering these resources to users on the network, StrongNode Edge will reward them—Node Seeders—in the form of SNE. The industrial and commercial sectors, on the one hand, will purchase computing resources for use in various facets of the supply chain industry.

StrongNode Edge will allow users to make payments using fiat and SNE tokens.

Listed on a CEX, MEXC, this exchange will support the SNE token economy on the Polygon network and the Ethereum network, subject to its availability. To raise awareness and spread the news about the listing, StrongNode Edge, in collaboration with MEXC, will kick-start a crypto trading competition to celebrate the listing. $40,000 worth of SNE tokens have been allocated for this competition and will be shared amongst the most successful traders.

With listing scheduled for March 14, 2022, 15 UTC on an SNE/USDT pair, token holders will have the opportunity to stake SNE on MX DeFi—the decentralized finance [DeFi] platform of MEXC centralized exchange.

Recognizing the importance of cross-chain and interoperability in the blockchain space, StrongNode Edge is working on Polygon and intends to bridge to other existing blockchain networks.

About StrongNode Edge

StrongNode Edge is an infrastructure-as-a-service [IAAS] company that leverages blockchain communication to build a network where users can seamlessly share idle or free computing resources to individuals and companies alike. Described as the next generation of Edge network, StrongNode Edge aims to deliver IAAS services as an on-demand, scalable, safe, and secure node technology capable of pioneering a paradigm shift in how valuable computing resources are monetized and accessed. Hinging on three core segments—Edge Customers, Edge Innovators, and Edge Seeders—StrongNode Edge seeks to drive new economies.

