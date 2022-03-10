Frogmore opens second of four planned residential care homes in central London
Frogmore today announced the opening of its second central London dementia care home in Kensington, London.
Identifying a stark lack of premium care facilities in central London, Frogmore acquired a portfolio of four central London sites during 2018 and 2019. The properties underpin its strategic partnership with Loveday & Co, experts in providing tailored, compassionate care.
— Jo Allen
The sites are located at St John’s Wood – a vacant former care home building which is being rebuilt and extended to provide a new 26-bed care home; Prince’s Square – a former serviced apartment block which is being refurbished to create a 33-bed care home; Chelsea Court Place on the Kings Road – a 15-bed care home already operated by Loveday & Co; and the recently opened Kensington Square – a former office building converted into 40 private suites, designed to the highest specification in line with the latest research in dementia and ergonomic design.
“We’re delighted to partner with Loveday & Co to overcome the significant barriers to entry for this important industry in central London,” said Jo Allen, Chief Executive at Frogmore. “With two sites now fully operational and redevelopment works underway at the remaining two, we are forging ahead to create world class facilities in the care sector.”
Jo Allen, Chief Executive at Frogmore joined Loveday & Co CEO, Laurence Geller CBE and Adam Tallis BEM, GM of Loveday Kensington, at the official opening.
Laurence Geller CBE commented: “Loveday properties are unique in their blending of elegance, design, subtle adaptations for those living with dementia and world class hospitality and experiences. We know that our members have changed society for the better and are determined to improve their lives in every way we can. To have Frogmore as a partner that shares this vision and commitment to excellence has been, and is, extremely rewarding and we look forward to opening our other two homes later this year.”
Designed by Australia-based Marchese Partners, a recognised world leader in senior living architecture and interior design, Loveday Kensington’s accommodation is situated over four floors, offering 40 generously appointed suites of varying sizes and styles, a number of which have their own private courtyards or terraces and include design features to provide the safest possible living environments.
About Frogmore
Frogmore is a UK-focused, fully integrated real estate investment manager. Founded in 1961, Frogmore has 60 years’ experience of investing in UK commercial real estate. The firm specialises in income producing assets with active real estate asset management potential, property refurbishment and selective development opportunities; to drive performance in line with return expectations and risk limits.
Based in London with a team of 30 people, Frogmore carries out all aspects of origination, asset management, property development and debt finance in-house. The current senior team has vast experience and recognition in the marketplace; and has carried out over £7bn of transactions since 1995 through their strong network of relationships.
For more information about Frogmore, please visit www.frogmore.co.uk
About Loveday
Loveday & Co is a dedicated operator of specialist senior and memory care, providing residential, home care, respite and day club environments that are commensurate with the lifestyles previously enjoyed by its Members.
The award-winning team is devoted to enhancing the lives of its Members by blending tailored, compassionate care with world-class hospitality, experiences and services, creating an unrivalled culture of uncompromising excellence.
Loveday employs innovative partnerships with academics and research institutions to advance and inspire the care industry, going Above & Beyond to make a difference to the lives of more people.
Chelsea Court Place, Loveday’s flagship home located on the King’s Road, is rated CQC outstanding and is the brand standard for the rollout of the three prestigious new London care homes scheduled to open in 2022.
