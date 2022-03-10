Sridhara Gutti, Essnova's Visionary CEO, Shares Strategic Expertise with Tech Leaders at INC. Magazine's Founders House
Mr. Sridhara Gutti, Essnova's visionary CEO, will share his strategic expertise on disruptive innovation and growth with fellow leaders attending INC Magazine's Founders House, a prestigious thought leadership forum for the nation's most successful entrepreneurs seeking perpetual excellence through peer networking. The event will be held in Austin, Texas, between March 11th-14th, 2022.
Sridhara (Sri) is a highly accomplished entrepreneur and the founder, president, and owner of Essnova Solutions. With over 20 years of experience in the tech industry, Sri has led projects worldwide in many countries for customers in private, public, and governmental organizations. In addition, Sri is known for his passion for building the best team to solve complex problems. Inc. Founders House offers a one-of-a-kind, a founders-only hub for the extraordinary people starting, running, and growing businesses, a place for founders to take refuge, refuel, recharge, and connect.
Essnova is an award-winning Alabama-based Government Contractor that offers a broad range of technology and programmatic support services. The Inc. Founders House event comes on the heels of Essnova’s national recognition and ranking at #163 in the INC. magazine’s prestigious list of 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S, and at #20 in Financial Times America's Fastest Growing companies, as well as Essnova’s CEO recognition as Alabama’s SBA 2020 Small Business Person of the Year.
About Essnova:
Essnova Solutions, Inc. is an Alabama-based IT consulting company that provides highly customized technology and project management solutions to federal and commercial clients. It specializes in leading-edge SETA Services, Geospatial, Environmental, and Medical Services. With its ISO 9001:2015 commercial best practices, Essnova delivers highly efficient and responsive solutions to federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, USDA, and other State and local government agencies. Essnova is a certified and growing SBA 8(a), HUBZone certified, minority-owned small business. For more information, please contact Essnova Solutions at info@essnova.com or (888) 405-3189.
