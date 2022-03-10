IFC'S OLIVER ORTON IS THE FIRST IN SOUTH AFRICA TO BE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Oliver Orton The DCRO Risk Governance Institute

The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Oliver Orton. Mr. Orton is the first professional in South Africa to receive this global distinction.Oliver is the Corporate Governance Lead for Africa at IFC – International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. He is a trilingual English-qualified lawyer specializing in corporate governance, ESG / sustainability, and private sector investment with over 25 years' legal, investment, governance, advisory, and technical assistance experience in emerging markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America and the Caribbean. Before joining IFC, Oliver served in Manila, the Philippines as Legal Counsel – Private Sector Operations for the Asian Development Bank and as the Deputy and Acting Head of the Legal Department for the European Union’s economic development program in Kosovo. He has his M.A. in Law and B.A. Honors in Law from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom."Oliver has nearly three decades of rich history in the area of international development and law," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "We have seen significant interest on the African continent in best governance practices, and Oliver's extensive experience combined with his Certificate in Risk Governancewill serve his many clients well," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."This course far exceeded my expectations with very concrete discussions and examples with an excellent faculty," said Mr. Orton. "It is also highly comprehensive, and I wish the DCRO Institute the very best."The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to graduates of The Board Members' Course on Risk . No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

