Cling Film Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast 2028
Reports And Data
During the forecast period, global cling film market is expected to grow at a healthy rate.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plastic coatings found in food packaging are known as Cling films. Because of the growing demand for innovative packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry, cling films have transformed the packaging in the food and beverage market globally. Cling films are polyvinylidene chloride (PVC) soft plastic wraps (PVC). Cling film coating is preferred because it contributes significantly to the food item’s health and hygiene while also protecting it from contaminants and preserving it. Cling films are also regarded as a cost-effective method of food presentation. During the forecast period, global cling film market is expected to grow at a healthy rate.
This report covers the current COVID-19 effects on the economy. This outbreak has brought along drastic changes in world economic situations. The current scenario of the ever-evolving business sector and present and future appraisal of the effects are covered in the report as well.
Some of the prominent players in the Cling Film market are:
Berry Global Inc.
Amcor plc
Sigma Plastics Group
Inteplast Group
Jindal Poly Films Limited
Market Overview:
The packaging industry plays an important role, adding value to various manufacturing sectors including pharma, FMCG, agriculture, and retail industries. It is considered as one of the fastest growing industries due to growth in e-commerce industry, especially during Covid 19 pandemic. Containment, communication, protection, and utility are the four major functions of packaging that are intended to maximise sales and profits while reducing losses and wastage, and they are all critical for improving the consumer and overall brand experience. Packaging is today seen as a vital link between consumers and brands, allowing them to convey successfully that hygiene is upheld, safety is prioritized, and service or product quality is not compromised.
Global Cling Film Market: Segmentation
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Polyethylene
Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene
PVC
PVDC
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Food
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Industrial
Others
Cling Film Production by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
