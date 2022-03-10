Submit Release
Non-PVC IV Bags Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2028 | Renolit SE, Kraton Corporation, Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd.,

Non-PVC IV Bags Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Non-PVC IV bags Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2022–2028. Non-PVC IV bags Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease is driving growth of global Non-PVC IV bags market

Market Overview:

Non-PVC IV Bags are environmental friendly solution and are safe to use. They provide added level of protection to patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Renolit SE, Kraton Corporation, Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd., PolyCine GmbH, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd., Sealed Air, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, Technoflex, and Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer is expected to augment Non-PVC IV bags market growth. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths.

Advancement in the technology is another key factor propelling market growth. Moreover, number of partnership in the market will further favor the market growth. For instance, in October 2021, Kraton Corporation, a global manufacturer of bio based chemicals and specialty polymers, announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with DL Chemical Co., Ltd., a comprehensive petrochemical company producing and supplying polyethylene and plastic products.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economy by directly impacting production and demand, by creating disruptions in distribution channels and also, by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The COVID-19 lockdown resulted in the closure of industrial establishments, except for the manufacturing of essential commodities, and there was a disruption in supply chain of the products. Thus, the market has witnessed negative growth slope.

Key Takeaways:

1. The Non-PVC IV bags market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of chronic disease and increasing healthcare expenditure across developing economies.

2. North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing launch innovative non-PVC IV bags by key players. For instance, in September 2021, B. Braun Medical Inc., a medical device manufacturer, launched a new series of IV devices: the first in the U.S. market not made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP).

