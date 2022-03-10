Global Real Estate Tokenization Market is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period - By PMI

Global Real Estate Tokenization Market, By Type (Commercial Real Estate Tokenization, Residential Real Estate Tokenization, Single Real Estate Tokenization and Trophy Real Estate Tokenization), By Component (Services and Solutions), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Application (Payment Security, User Authentication and Compliance Management) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

/EIN News/ -- Covina, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenization solves these issues by introducing operational efficiencies and data transparency to real estate transactions, as well as the benefits of fractionalized ownership and liquidity to real estate investing. In 2019, global commercial real estate investment reached an all-time high of $830 billion. Real estate has historically been one of the most illiquid asset types, requiring large capital investments and lengthy, costly transaction processes. Tokenization heralds innovative real estate solutions for the digital era, as a new wave of technology brings greater efficiency, stronger security, and cheaper prices to the financial industry. Real estate has long been a popular and dynamic investment option.

Key Highlights:

In 2021, The Real Estate Tokenization Challenge 2021 is being organised by the Foundation for International Blockchain and Real Estate Expertise (FIBREE), the leading organisation bringing together real estate professionals and blockchain experts, and Blocksquare, the leading tokenization infrastructure provider for the real estate industry. The first three people to successfully tokenize a single real estate property will receive their own white-label real estate tokenization platform powered by Blocksquare, worth over 150,000 EUR in licences and services.

In 2020, BitGo is expanding beyond crypto custody with the takeover of a onetime poster child of the adjacent market for digital securities. The crypto custodian announced the acquisition of Harbor, a security token platform best known for a failed bid to offer tokenized shares of a South Carolina apartment building.

Analyst View:

One of the main benefits of tokenization is its liquidity, which allows it to acquire additional value that illiquid assets cannot. Furthermore, fractional ownership can significantly improve revenue in the commercial real estate sector. This might result in billions, if not trillions, of money invested in equities. In the real estate and cryptocurrency worlds, the term "tokenization" has become fashionable. Hence driving the market of real estate during the forecast year

Global Real Estate Tokenization Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), By Type - 2019-2029





Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Real Estate Tokenization Market is segmented based on the type, component, deployment, application and region.

By Type, the Global Real Estate Tokenization Market is segmented into Commercial Real Estate Tokenization, Residential Real Estate Tokenization, Single Real Estate Tokenization and Trophy Real Estate Tokenization.

By Component, the market is segmented in Services and Solutions.

By Deployment, the market is segmented in Cloud and on-Premises.

By Application, the market is segmented in Payment Security, User Authentication and Compliance Management.

By region, the Global Real Estate Tokenization Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected to dominate the Global Real Estate Tokenization Market in upcoming future.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global real estate tokenization market includes the prominent player operating includes Blocksquare, BitGo, Slice, Consensys Codefi, Blockchain App Factory, Somish Solutions Limited, FORTEM and SMARTRealty.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

