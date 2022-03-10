U.K. Bath Bomb And Cold Pressed Soaps Market Is Expected to be valued at US$ 122.54 million by 2028

U.K. Bath Bomb And Cold Pressed Soaps

U.K. Bath Bomb And Cold Pressed Soaps Market To Witness Strong Growth Due To Increasing Disposable Income And Changing Lifestyle

SEATTLE, WA, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.K. Bath Bomb And Cold Pressed Soaps Market To Witness Strong Growth Due To Increasing Disposable Income And Changing Lifestyle, By the end of 2028, the market for bath bomb cold pressed soaps in the United Kingdom is expected to reach US$ 122.54 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.0 percent (2021 to 2028).

Overview:

A Bath Bomb is a spa-quality product made with natural ingredients. It starts with baking soda, essential oils, and bubble mix. Then, hot water and dye pigment are mixed together to create three distinct colors. A Bath Bomb is a great way to give a bath an extra touch of luxury. While Cold Pressed Soaps are made with a variety of natural ingredients. The artisanal process of making these soaps uses a combination of vegetable oils and natural scents to create a variety of scents and colors. These products are very versatile and will make great gifts for friends and family members.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Village Naturals, Yumscents, Schone, Pretty Suds U.K. Limited, Essence of Earth, LUSH Ltd., Rejuvelle, Soul and Soap, Hugo Naturals, Amor Bath Bombs, and Oliver Rocket LL...

Market Dynamics:

Growing disposable income and changing lifestyle is projected to boost growth of the U.K. bath bomb and cold pressed soaps market over the forecast period. The changing lifestyle and increased disposable income is impacting adoption of luxurious lifestyle services. For instant, according to the Office of National Statistics, U.K., the gross disposable household income in the third quarter of 2021 was £391,403 Mn in the U.K.

However, stringent regulation and lack of awareness regarding cold pressed soaps and bath bombs and high cost of these products is expected to hinder growth of the U.K. bath bomb and cold pressed soaps market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The impact of COVID-19 negatively affected the U.K. bath bomb and cold pressed soaps market. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many countries including U.K. announced strict lockdown regulations. Thus, during the pandemic, due to lockdown regulations many market activities including production, supply and distribution were suspended. The demand for products also decreased, which further affected the U.K bath bomb and cold pressed soaps market during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The U.K. bath bomb and cold pressed soaps market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to growing working women population and their preference for aromatherapy. For instance, in 2021, the rate of female employment (aged 16 to 64) was 72.2% in the U.K., as per the statistics of Office of National Statistics, U.K.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting various growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to have robust market presence in the U.K. bath bomb and cold pressed soaps market. For instance, in November 2021, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, a British cosmetic retailer partnered with DoorDash, a leading last-mile logistics platform, to provide same-day delivery of the complete range of fresh, handmade products of the brand from more than 250 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market stocks made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the segment's attractiveness in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.

