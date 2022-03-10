Global Alkylene Oxides Market Insights, Industry Outlook, Growing Trends and Demands 2027 | LyondellBasell Industries.

Alkylene Oxides Market

Increasing consumption of polyester worldwide to augment alkylene oxides market growth.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to "Coherent Market Insights" the latest report titled Global Alkylene Oxides Market research provides a complete estimation of the CAGR of the concerned period in percentages which will guide the users to take choice-based decisions over the predicted chart. A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Alkylene Oxides Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this project.

Market Overview:

Alkylene oxides can be classified as basic petrochemicals derived via direct or indirect catalytic oxidation of olefins such as propylene, ethylene, and butylene from the steam cracker.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

LyondellBasell Industries, Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Asahi Glass Company, Sumitomo Chemical Company, SKC Co., Repsol, S.A., Tokuyama Corporation, PCC Rokita, Oltchim, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, INEOS Oxide, and Tianjin Dagu Chemical Co.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing consumption of ethylene and propylene glycol for manufacturing of polyester such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) for wide range of industrial applications is driving growth of the alkylene oxides market. For instance, in August 2021, Indian firm Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced opening of a new recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, India that will double its capacity for recycled PET.

High demand for polyurethanes is propelling growth of the market. Key players are increasing production capacity of polyurethane to cater to growing demand across end-user industries. For instance, in February 2021, Covestro has opened new production facility for polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) at the Covestro Integrated Site in Shanghai, China (CISS) to address the rising demand for environmentally compatible coatings and adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on wide range of industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on alkylene oxides market.

