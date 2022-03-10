Softgel Capsule Market Projections, SWOT & Risk Analysis with Forecast by 2028 | Catalent, Inc, Aenova Group GmbH

Softgel Capsule Market

Softgel capsule are also called as soft gelatin capsules, that have solid (outer shell) and is surrounding with a semi-solid or liquid drug constituent

Overview

A softgel capsule is a drug delivery system in which the active ingredients are in suspension within an oily or aqueous medium. The two main types of capsules are derived from aqueous solutions containing gelling agents. These agents are either animal proteins such as gelatin or polysaccharides such as starch or cellulose modifications. These agents are used to increase the absorption of the medication and to make the softgels easier to swallow. The manufacturing process of the softgel capsule is very complex and can pose a number of challenges. Expertise in the field, knowledge of machinery and the filling material are required to meet all these challenges. Moreover, high quality gelatin is necessary for successful capsule production.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global softgel capsule market include Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., Captek Softgel International Inc., EuroCaps Ltd, Sirio Pharma Company Ltd, Catalent, Inc., KD Pharma Group, Aenova Group GmbH, Hunan ER-KANG Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd., Elnova Pharma, and Capsugel.

Drivers

Increasing preference towards softgel capsules in lieu of conventional tablets due to their improved patient compliance and enhanced pharmaceutical delivery is expected to augment the growth of the softgel capsule market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing demand for vegetarian softgel capsules amidst increasing health consciousness is expected to supplement the growth of the softgel capsule market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has catalyzed the prospects of the global softgel capsule market. These capsules were widely used in critical COVID patients as they were found to be effective against the progression of this virus. With the emergence of new C-19 variants, the market seems to have a long road ahead for expansion.

Key Takeaways

The softgel capsule market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period owing to the rising occurrences of chronic diseases, capacity expansions of major pharmaceutical firms, and increasing therapeutic approvals. For instance, in January 2022, Procaps Group announced the acquisition of a 86,000 sq. ft. manufacturing plant in Florida with a production capacity of nearly 1.8 billion softgel capsules annually to boost its manufacturing capability by over 70%.

In the territorial breakdown, the North American region is projected to hold a commanding position in the global softgel capsule market on the heels of a rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and increased R&D activities.

Regarding the same, Asia Pacific is another region of interest for the global softgel capsule market on account of growing awareness of chronic diseases in rural areas, a flourishing nutraceutical industry, and increasing government support

