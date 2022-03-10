Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Bayer Healthcare AG, Medtronic

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Many new devices are being developed to monitor blood glucose. These devices use a combination of waves to measure blood glucose levels. It is intended for people with type 2 diabetes. They also use a small, replaceable skin patch that measures blood glucose levels through interstitial fluid. The transmitter sends the data to a mobile phone every five minutes. The accompanying app allows the user to keep track of the readings at any time. The diabetes-controlling technology monitors glucose levels in the interstitial fluid under the arm. The sensor uses a polymer that fluoresces in response to blood sugar levels. The data is transmitted to a smart device or handheld electronic receiver.

Competitive Landscape

-Bayer AG *

-Roche Diagnostics

-Johnson & Johnson

-Medtronic plc

-Dexcom, Inc.

-Abbott Laboratories Ltd.

-MediWise

-Arkay, Inc.

-Cnoga Medical

-Bigfoot Biomedical

-Sanofi S.A.

Drivers

The increasing caseload of diabetes in parallel to the increasing sedentary lifestyles and poor consumption patterns is expected to augment the growth of the diabetes monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the advent of advanced glucose monitoring devices amidst increasing awareness over sugar levels in the blood is expected to further cushion the growth of the diabetes monitoring devices market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the expansion of the global nasal atomizer devices market during the first wave. The crisis-driven social distancing measures have significantly reduced footfall across medical centers and clinics, combined with the absence of surgeons and physicians. Contrarily, the market may finally be putting the crisis behind it with the rapid adoption of virtual consultations and high demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

By Indication:

Type-I Diabetes

Type-II Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

By Approach:

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Centers

Others

Key Takeaways

• The diabetes monitoring devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing product launches. For instance, in September 2021, Siren Care partnered with Silvercat Advisors to study the effectiveness of RFTM (remote foot temperature monitoring) of the former’s Neurofabric™ Diabetic socks in determining the risk of diabetic neuropathy.

• By expanding the horizons, the North American region has some long business legs in the global diabetes monitoring devices market on the heels of the increasing prevalence of diabetes among children and an increasing consumer-base of eHealth platforms.

• In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is another fertile ground for the global diabetes monitoring devices market on account of the high caseload of type I diabetes among adolescents and the geriatric population, combined with the increasing number of diabetic care centers.

