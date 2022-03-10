Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,727 in the last 365 days.

Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Bayer Healthcare AG, Medtronic

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Many new devices are being developed to monitor blood glucose. These devices use a combination of waves to measure blood glucose levels. It is intended for people with type 2 diabetes. They also use a small, replaceable skin patch that measures blood glucose levels through interstitial fluid. The transmitter sends the data to a mobile phone every five minutes. The accompanying app allows the user to keep track of the readings at any time. The diabetes-controlling technology monitors glucose levels in the interstitial fluid under the arm. The sensor uses a polymer that fluoresces in response to blood sugar levels. The data is transmitted to a smart device or handheld electronic receiver.

For Requesting a Sample Copy (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1278

Competitive Landscape

-Bayer AG *
-Roche Diagnostics
-Johnson &amp; Johnson
-Medtronic plc
-Dexcom, Inc.
-Abbott Laboratories Ltd.
-MediWise
-Arkay, Inc.
-Cnoga Medical
-Bigfoot Biomedical
-Sanofi S.A.

Drivers

The increasing caseload of diabetes in parallel to the increasing sedentary lifestyles and poor consumption patterns is expected to augment the growth of the diabetes monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the advent of advanced glucose monitoring devices amidst increasing awareness over sugar levels in the blood is expected to further cushion the growth of the diabetes monitoring devices market over the forecast period.

Buy This Complete Business Report With Flat USD 2000 Off @
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1278

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the expansion of the global nasal atomizer devices market during the first wave. The crisis-driven social distancing measures have significantly reduced footfall across medical centers and clinics, combined with the absence of surgeons and physicians. Contrarily, the market may finally be putting the crisis behind it with the rapid adoption of virtual consultations and high demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

By Indication:
Type-I Diabetes
Type-II Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes

By Approach:
Invasive
Non-Invasive

By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Centers
Others

Key Takeaways

• The diabetes monitoring devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing product launches. For instance, in September 2021, Siren Care partnered with Silvercat Advisors to study the effectiveness of RFTM (remote foot temperature monitoring) of the former’s Neurofabric™ Diabetic socks in determining the risk of diabetic neuropathy.

• By expanding the horizons, the North American region has some long business legs in the global diabetes monitoring devices market on the heels of the increasing prevalence of diabetes among children and an increasing consumer-base of eHealth platforms.

• In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is another fertile ground for the global diabetes monitoring devices market on account of the high caseload of type I diabetes among adolescents and the geriatric population, combined with the increasing number of diabetic care centers.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry Form for the Report @
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1278

Mr.Shah
Coherent Market Insights
+1 2067016702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Bayer Healthcare AG, Medtronic

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.