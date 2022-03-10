EV Charging Cables Market Size Worth US$ 3,466.1 million by 2028, growing at CAGR of 37.3%: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Surge in Automotive Production to Drive Growth of EV Charging Cables Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EV charging cables market size to reach $3,466.1 million by 2028 from $377.4 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% from 2021 to 2028; while the global market is led by the private charging segment with a 69.9% market share in 2020 and in 2021, APAC led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 377.4 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 3,466.1 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 37.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 183

No. Tables 111

No. of Charts & Figures 87

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Power Supply Type, Cable Length, Charging Level, and Jacket Material

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

According to The Insight Partners new research study on EV Charging Cables Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Private Charging, Public Charging); Power Supply Type (Alternate Charging, Direct Charging); Cable Length (2 Meters to 5 Meters, 6 Meters to 10 Meters, Above 10 Meters); Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3); Jacket Material (All-Rubber Jacket, Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket) and Geography

To Know More Grab the Information PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018382/

EV Charging Cable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leoni AG, TE Connectivity, BESEN, Aptiv, and Coroplast are among the key players profiled during the study of the EV charging cable market. In addition, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In July 2020, Phoenix Contact E-Mobility announced that it is expanding its production capacity with a new facility in Poland. The 15,000 m² plants at the Science and Technology Park Rzeszów-Dworzysko will be built by full-service logistics and commercial real estate developer Panattoni. The new facility is set to be completed by 2021. The new location has already borne witness to the dynamics of the e-mobility market. The startup team has already developed into 300 personnel, much more quickly than planned. The production facility manufactures AC charging cables, infrastructure charging sockets for AC charging stations and home chargers, and vehicle charging inlets across eight production lines.

In October 2020, SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. was named one of the top ten high-tech electric vehicles (EV) solution firms in Asia-Pacific by the automotive journal "Autotech Outlook" for two consecutive years. Since 2012, the company has been committed to expanding the EV sector and has already been established itself as a significant provider of wiring harnesses for charging systems for electric vehicles.

In April 2021, Phoenix Contact announced that its CHARX connect mode-3 charging cable product family is expanding and launched new AC charging cables for charging current up to 48 A. For the North American e-mobility market, UL-certified AC charging cables with a rated current capacity of 48 A is now available.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00018382

The emergence of E-Mobility and Advanced Charging Technologies to Propel EV Charging Cable Market Growth in Coming Years:

Electric vehicle adoption stays as a key within automotive market developments and decarbonizing in the transport sector. The government's focus on improving e-mobility adoption will create more demand for EVs. The transition to electrified mobility is the government's main focus for lowering carbon emissions. With government bodies looking ahead to electrify their buses, trains, and other public transportation, the demand for EVs is also increasing. Widespread and reliable public infrastructure would help the EV to hit on roads rapidly. Deployment of EV charging stations at bus depots and railway stations will rise. In Europe, the US, and China, government bodies are investing in e-mobility. With the growing number of EV models in mentioned countries, the scope of e-mobility is also rising. Pure EV and BEV are in the majority in the context of availability. Parties such as PTV's UK team and SP Energy Networks have been working together since 2019 to predict how e-mobility will be over the next three decades.

EV Charging Cable Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the EV charging cables market is bifurcated into private charging and public charging. The market for the private charging segment has witnessed significant growth in recent times. Private EV charging is gaining momentum across the world. In countries, such as India, government bodies are taking steps to propel the installation of private EV charging. For instance, the Indian government will charge US$ 33.67 for deploying private charging stations for the light commercial electric vehicles at apartments, malls, hospitals, and other private properties. The price is applicable for the first 30,000 applicants post-government subsidy of US$ 80.80. In Delhi, the empanelment will be convoyed by introducing a new and single window facility for installing EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces including residential spaces, such as apartments and group housing societies, commercial spaces, and institutional buildings.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018382/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/pr/ev-charging-cables-market

More Research: https://eclecticnortheast.in/author/theinsightpartners/