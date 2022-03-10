Proteinuria Therapeutics Market Trends and Opportunities by Types and Application in Grooming Regions; Edition 2022-2028

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market

Proteinuria is defined as an increase in protein levels in the urine.

Market Overview:

While protein in the urine (proteinuria) is not a sign of illness, it may indicate kidney problems. The first step in treating proteinuria is to address the cause of the protein increase. Fortunately, there are numerous treatment options available for protein in the urine. Patients with a high level of protein in their urine may require dialysis or a kidney transplant. However, it is important to visit a physician as soon as individuals notice high levels of this substance in urine. While protein in the urine may be a sign of kidney health problems, it is not a disease itself. It's an indication of an underlying problem that must be addressed. Chronic kidney problems, for example, may not respond to treatment right away.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global proteinuria therapeutics market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AstraZeneca plc, and AbbVie, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global proteinuria therapeutics market. For instance, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), around 13.4% of individuals in the world are suffering from chronic kidney disease. Patients with Proteinuria should also limit their intake of saturated fats and oils, as well as excess magnesium. Meats are an excellent source of protein, and diets containing 15 to 20 percent of protein should be sufficient. Furthermore, a patient should limit their intake of fat and oils, and avoid too much magnesium. If the patient has a history of kidney disease or proteinuria, their healthcare provider can evaluate the symptoms and make a diagnosis. The increasing introduction of treatment options in the world is estimated to enhance the growth of the global proteinuria therapeutics market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the global proteinuria therapeutics market witnessed a lot of propulsion, owing to the increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, in January 2022, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Calliditas) launched Tarpeyo in order to reduce individuals with primary IgAN.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to augment the growth of the global proteinuria therapeutics market, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. National Kidney Foundation, kidney disease has affected around 37 million individuals in the U.S.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global proteinuria therapeutics market, owing to the increasing expansion of healthcare centers in the region. For instance, according to the Indian Association of Healthcare Providers, there are around 69 thousand public and private hospitals in India.

