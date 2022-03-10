Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market Swot Analysis By Top Key Vendors, Demand And Research To 2027 | Abstract Chemical

Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market

Launch of New Products to Propel Growth of Global Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market, by Product Type (Inorganics (Dyes and Pigments) and Organics), by Color (Dye Colors, Lake Colors, Pigment, Oxide & Ultramarine Colors, Mica Colors, Neon & Fluorescent Colors, and Others), by Application (Lipstick, Lip Gloss, Lip Balm, Foundation, Blush, Eyeliner, Nail Paint, and Others), and by Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) is estimated to be valued at and is expected to exhibit a CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

While economies in North America and Europe have matured, demand for premium cosmetics and cosmetic dyes in emerging markets is predicted to grow rapidly over the next decade. This region is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to an increasing geriatric population and a burgeoning economy. The market in Latin America is projected to grow at a fast pace, as a large number of consumers have a high disposable income. For the rest of the world, the market is expected to remain stable or expand.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cosmetic grade color additives market include, Abstract Chemical, Alliance Organics LLP, Chemworld International, Ltd., Clariant Specialty Chemicals, Dynemic Products Ltd., DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, Hina DyeChem Industries, Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd, Krishana Enterprises, Neelikon, Pylam Products Company, Inc., Radiant Color, Sku Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Spectra Colors Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Sugai Chemical Ind.Co., Ltd., and Suraj Dye Chem among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global cosmetic grade color additives market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Clariant launched a complete range of Cosmenyl 100 next generation aqueous pigment dispersions, featuring a new state-of-the-art preservation system.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:44pm CET, 16 February 2022, there have been 414,525,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,832,333 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 13 February 2022, a total of 10,227,670,521 vaccine doses have been administered. The demand for personal care products has increased post pandemic, which is expected to boost demand for cosmetic grade color additives.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global cosmetic grade color additives market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in November 2019, DyStar demonstrated its product portfolio at Performance Days held in Munich, Germany.

