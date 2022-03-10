Technicorum and Tradera Launched the First NFT Project with Sweden's Most Prominent Artist Ernst Billgren

Technicorum, Tradera, and Ernst Billgren collaboratively launched the "Twelve Gates" NFT series on Tradera.com, the leading circular economy marketplace in Stockholm, Sweden, with over 3 million members and 6 million weekly visits.

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technicorum Holdings, a global investment and compliance company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in digital assets like blockchain-based products, today announced the launch of "Twelve Gates" Non-Fungible Tokens with Ernst Billgren and Tradera.com. The digital collectibles, created by one of Sweden's most prominent artists and authors, will be showcased in an auction online at Tradera.com from March 15th, 2022, until March 27th, 2022.







Ernst Billgren, one of Sweden's most famous artists and celebrities, together with Tradera, the leading circular economy marketplace in Sweden, will now start its collaboration in the NFT sphere. The aim is to investigate the potential that blockchain technology provides to the art industry, such as traceability of sales, automatic percentage of future sales going to the original creator, ownership status, and the future possibility of evolving definitions of what art is and what can be bought and sold in the art context.

The first NFT auction will start on the 15th of March 2022 at Tradera.com. The auction includes a digital art piece, a physical painting, and a text about art written by Ernst. Bidding will be made in Swedish Krona. The buyer and seller may also agree on doing the transaction in another fiat or crypto currency.

The NFT series is curated by Jan Åman and Daniel Daboczy, in a series of twelve works of art called the "Twelve Gates," with the first artwork being called "EGO". Ernst Billgren's physical oil painting "EGO" is extended into a digital world through NFTs. The painting will also be showcased at Taverna Brillo in Stockholm.

Commenting on the collaboration with Ernst Billgren and Tradera.com, Daniel Daboczy, Chief Executive Officer of Technicorum Holdings, said, "Our development team has global experience in developing smart contracts with high accuracy and enhanced security measures." Daniel also added: "Our primary aim is to create high-standard smart contracts for the Ernst Billgren and Tradera.com NFT projects and ensure that the protocols are programmed with respect to Tradera.com's NFT marketplace business models."

"The digital art industry needs a solution to verify authenticity and ownership, and artists are looking for opportunities to monetise on the value increase of their work. NFT technology could be the solution. We aim to examine this together with established, well-known artists, and we’re excited to start with Ernst Billgren." said Stefan Öberg, CEO of Tradera.

The digital and physical artwork "EGO" will be auctioned on Tradera.com. All artworks will have a unique digital smart contract that will be deployed by Technicorum Holdings. The digital collectible is programmed on open-source blockchain software with a unique digital signature that makes it impossible for it to be exchanged interchangeably. The full ownership of the artwork and transaction will be recorded on the blockchain network and made transparent to the public.

ABOUT TRADERA

Tradera.com is the leading circular economy marketplace in Sweden, based in Stockholm. Tradera has over 3 million members, 6 million weekly visits, and more than 4 million listings. Items on Tradera are sold by both private consumers and businesses and range from fashion interior design to tech and collectibles. Tradera users are primarily based in northern Europe and they can purchase second-hand items through auctions and fixed-price listings. Tradera was founded in 1999 and was acquired by eBay Inc in 2006. The company was then acquired by Paypal. Since December 2021 the company is wholly owned by the management team of Tradera.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-registered Fintech company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorised blockchain & DLT provider, e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitisation and tokenization, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects, and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

