Capnography Equipment Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2022-2028 | Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Masimo Corporation

Capnography Equipment Market

Capnography is defined as a monitoring tool for examining the concentration or partial pressure of CO2 in expiratory gases.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capnography Equipment Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Capnography Equipment Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

The market for Capnography Equipment includes devices used for monitoring patient ventilation. The capnography equipment is used to monitor exhaled carbon dioxide gases. The waveforms produced by the capnography equipment reveal the function of the cells of the patient's airway. This technology can also provide information on the level of CO2 in the body within a few seconds. Increasing incidence of lung cancer will drive the market growth of Capnography Equipment. In order to strengthen their market position, these companies are investing in research and clinical trials.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing technological developments in capnography devices is expected to accelerate growth of the global capnography equipment market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Capsule Technologies, a medical device producer, received FDA 510 (K) clearance for its connected capnography-monitoring technology, Vitals Plus monitoring solutions. The device was developed for incorporating Masimo’s NomoLine ISA CO2, and designed for tracking end-tidal carbon dioxide, fractional inspired CO2, and respiratory rate of a patient.

However, lack of awareness among healthcare professionals regarding capnography and lack of skilled technicians for operating capnometers is expected to hinder growth of the global capnography equipment market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global capnography equipment market witnessed positive impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in China. Due to this outbreak, the virus spread across 100 countries. As capnography devices fall under non-invasive remote monitoring devices category, and they can be used for monitoring of patients during COVID-19 treatment, the demand for these devices increased during the pandemic with increasing cases of COVID-19. Hence, the outbreak of COVID-19 positively impacted growth of the global capnography equipment market.

Key Takeaways:

The global capnography equipment Market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period, due to increasing cases of respiratory diseases. For instance, according to the study published in June 2020 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S., chronic respiratory disease affected around 544.9 million people across the globe in 2017, showing an increase of 39.8% compared t0 1990.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global capnography equipment market during the forecast period, owing to rise in technological advancement and the prevalence of respiratory diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle and high stress-levels.

Major players operating in the global capnography equipment market include Edan Instruments, Inc., Masimo, Diamedica (UK) Limited, Smiths Medical, Inc., BD, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), Nonin Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Medtronic.

