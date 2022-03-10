Flow Chemistry Market Was Valued to surpass US$ 2,890.2 million with 9.5% CAGR by 2027, Globally

Flow Chemistry Market

Major Players Operating In Global Flow Chemistry Market Focus on Adopting Merger and Acquisition Strategies

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Flow Chemistry Market, By Product Type (Microreactor Systems, Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR), Plug Flow Reactor (PFR), Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Academic & industrial research, Petrochemical, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,890.2 million by 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Flow chemistry is the process of preparing chemicals using a continuous stream of fluid, unlike batch production. A pump moves the fluid to the reactor, where it undergoes a reaction. Then, the product is either heated or cooled, depending on which type of fluid is used. Typically, one fluid will react with another, but sometimes a mixture of chemicals will create a different result.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global flow chemistry market include, AM Technology, Chemtrix BV, FutureChemistry Holdings BV, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., Milestone S.r.l, Syrris Ltd., ThalesNano inc., Uniqsis Ltd., and Vapourtec Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in flow chemistry is expected to propel growth of the global flow chemistry market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, CordenPharma completed a Phase 1 strategic investment to create a Flow Chemistry Centre of Excellence at its CordenPharma Chenôve facility, near Dijon, France.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:50pm CET, 15 February 2022, there have been 412,351,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,821,004 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 13 February 2022, a total of 10,227,670,521 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic has prompted increasing adoption of flow chemistry. Vapourtec, the U.K-based flow chemistry engineering firm announced to offer its resources and experience to those currently involved in the fight against Coronavirus.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global flow chemistry market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2022, Asymchem, a China-based contract development and manufacturing organization, agreed to acquire Snapdragon Chemistry, a drug services firm, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, specializes in flow-based continuous manufacturing, for US$ 58 million.

Major players operating in the global flow chemistry market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2021, Almac Sciences collaborated with Irish Manufacturing Research to design and 3D print novel flow reactors and static mixers.

