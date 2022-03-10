Beta-Glucan Market To Reach US$ 448.3 million in 2021 with 7.0% CAGR during the period 2021-2028 | Biotec Pharmacon ASA

Beta-Glucan Market

Beta-Glucan Market to Grow With Growing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Beta-Glucan

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Beta-Glucan Market, By Source (Cereals (Oats, Barley), Yeast, Others (Mushrooms)), By Application (Food & Beverages, Bakery Products, Health & Dietary Supplements, Dairy & Frozen Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others (Animal Feed)), By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe ,Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Except Japan, Japan, Middle East) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028.

The global beta-glucan market is estimated to be valued at US$ XX million in XXX and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period (2021-2028), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Beta-glucan is a natural ingredient that is used to provide texture to baked food products. Beta-glucan is a natural polysaccharide found in cell walls of sea algae, yeast, fungi, and plants such as oats, cereals, barley, and mushrooms. It is a type of fiber that is responsible for many of the health-promoting properties of foods such as barley, wheat and oats. Moreover, beta-glucan has been studied extensively for its effects on cholesterol levels and heart health, as well as being shown to stabilize blood sugar levels and boost immunity. It is most commonly used for high cholesterol and heart disease. It acts as a prebiotic ingredient and promotes better gut health and also stops the development of cancer-causing cells.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global beta-glucan market are Zilor Inc. (Biorigin), Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Immuno Medic AS, Ceapro Inc., Immune Health Company, Biothera, Associated British Foods Plc, Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients), Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS), and Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients), among others.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of this market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4777

Key Market Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of beta-glucan is expected to propel growth of the beta-glucan market over the forecast period. Immune health benefits of mushrooms have been touted for centuries. For instance, in June 2021, Life Extension announced the launch of mushroom immune with beta glucans. These active components are known to have immuno-modulating properties, providing a comprehensive effect on various immune cells.

Moreover, growing demand for nutraceutical products is expected to augment the growth of the beta-glucan market. For instance, in July 2021, Solabia-Algatech Nutrition announced the launch of an algae-sourced beta-glucan ingredient for immune support called BioGlena. The ingredient also contains protein and essential minerals, vitamins, and fatty acids.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

A pilot study in India has reported that the intake of two strains of beta-glucan can lower cytokine storm and coagulopathy biomarkers in people with COVID-19. Moreover, an Indian Council for Medical Research-approved clinical study on the efficacy of a component in black yeast in reducing the adverse effects of COVID-19 and aiding faster recovery of COVID-19 patients has shown promising results. This in turn is expected to drive the market growth.

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of USD 2000 for Premium Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4777

Key Takeaways:

The beta-glucan market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart diseases. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability around the world.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the beta-glucan market due to the growing demand for processed food, growing health consciousness among consumers, frequent approvals/launches, growing application of beta-glucan in different industries, and increasing health expenditure in these regions.

Press Release:-

Beta-Glucan Market- https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/beta-glucan-market-4034

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

For instance, in May 2020, Kemin Industries received a positive safety assessment from the European Food Safety Authority for its algae-sourced beta-glucan ingredient, BetaVia. The immune ingredient is the first algae-sourced beta-glucan product to receive a positive novel food opinion in Europe.