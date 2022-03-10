Demand for Brushless IBM Watson Services is Surging in the Healthcare and Finance Sectors – Fact.MR Survey
IBM Watson Services Market By Service Type, By Vertical Type - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Brushless IBM Watson Services.
Newly-released Brushless IBM Watson Services market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 27% in 2021, to total a market valuation of around US$ 3.2 Bn. IBM Watson language services are expected to dominate the landscape over the coming years. Under end use, the hospital and pharmaceutical sectors are set to experience a growth rate of more than 30% through 2031.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Brushless IBM Watson Services market.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Brushless IBM Watson Services, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Brushless IBM Watson Services Market.
Segments Covered in Brushless IBM Watson Services Market Analysis
- By Service
IBM Watson Language Services
Consulting
Implementation
Integration Services
Custom Application Development
Application Modernization & Data Migration
Testing Services
Support
Monitoring
Upgrade
Helpdesk
Governance
Training
IBM Watson Data Insights Services
Consulting
Implementation
Support
IBM Watson Speech Services
Consulting
Implementation
Support
IBM Watson Vision Services
Consulting
Implementation
Support
- By Vertical
Brushless IBM Watson Services for Healthcare
Brushless IBM Watson Services for BFSI
Brushless IBM Watson Services for Retail
Brushless IBM Watson Services for Discrete & Process Manufacturing
Brushless IBM Watson Services for Telecom, Media & Entertainment
Brushless IBM Watson Services for Transportation and Logistics
Brushless IBM Watson Services for Governments
Brushless IBM Watson Services for Travel and Tourism
Brushless IBM Watson Services for Education
Others
Competitive Landscape
Majority of companies considered in the report lean towards both, organic and inorganic growth strategies. Moreover, prominent players are interested in acquisitions, collaborations, and product innovation, along with providing the option of customized services to clients.
Some of the key developments are:
- Year 2020: In January, IBM and Salesforce partnered to integrate IBM Cloud, Watson Services; and Salesforce Quip and Services Cloud Einstein.
- Year 2019: In February, the company and Unity partnered to launch the IBM Watson Unity SDK.
- Year 2018: Contracts/Agreements; In January, the company collaborate to sign a MoU with Faurecia recreate product and services for connected and autonomous vehicles.
- Year 2018: Contracts/Agreements; In January, TCS was selected by Modell’s Sporting Goods, to deploy TCS OmniStore Unified Store Commerce suite, for its store transformation and deliver an omnichannel experience to its customers.
- Year 2018: Contracts/Agreements; In January, TCS entered into a partnership with Transamerica, to transform its insurance and annuities administration.
- Year 2018: In February, the company announced that its TCS BaNCS product deployed again by IDBI Capital Markets and Securities on the Apple watch.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global Brushless IBM Watson Services market is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 44.5 Bn by the end of 2031, with an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 41.3 Mn.
- The IBM Watson language service segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 32% (16X) through 2031.
- Apart from SaaS natured commercialization of Watson technology, the company has also created a separate IBM Watson ecosystem for channeling associated products to target customers.
- North America leads the global Brushless IBM Watson Services market accounting for more than 50% of overall revenue generation.
- IBM Watson vision services are estimated to progress at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to high demand from the manufacturing industry.
- IBM is strongly focused on partnership agreements to deliver Watson services across regions. For instance, in China, IBM entered into a partnership with Baheal Pharmaceutical Group to provide Watson oncology technology for cancer treatment.
According to a Fact.MR, analyst, “healthcare and BFSI are pioneer sectors for IBM Watson service adoption due to their real-time data processing attributes,”
Key Question answered in the survey of Brushless IBM Watson Services market report:
- How much is the current worth of the Brushless IBM Watson Services market?
The global Brushless IBM Watson Services market is worth more than US$ 3.2 Bn at present.
- What is the sales forecast for Brushless IBM Watson Services?
Sales of Brushless IBM Watson Services are projected to increase at a CAGR of over 30% during 2021 – 2031.
- What was the last 5 year’s market CAGR for Brushless IBM Watson Services?
Value sales of Brushless IBM Watson Services increased at a CAGR of 27% during 2016 – 2020.
- What is a key trend shaping the market for Brushless IBM Watson Services?
Demand for natural language processing services is soaring owing to their efficiency, and is one of the key trends being observed in the market.
- What is driving demand for Brushless IBM Watson Services?
Growing demand for sustainable and reliable computing structure across multitude avenues stands as the core driver for the market.
More Valuable Insights on Brushless IBM Watson Services Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Brushless IBM Watson Services, Sales and Demand of Brushless IBM Watson Services, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
