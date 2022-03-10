LBX's Executive Chairman Mark Jensen on Girl Gone Crypto with Lea Thompson
Creating Financial Incentives for Environmental Cleanup with Mark Jensen of LBXFISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest episode of Girl Gone Crypto with Lea Thompson features our very own Mark Jensen, executive chairman of the Land Betterment Exchange. It’s a fantastic interview that explores LBX’s mission to revolutionize land stewardship using crypto.
About Land Betterment Exchange (LBX)
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and expedite the transition away from fossil fuels while providing new sustainable livable wage jobs for the local community. It is a token built off the ERC-20 Ethereum framework that provides a direct financial incentive to promote and accelerate environmental cleanup of negatively impacted lands from the fossil fuel industry. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment as its token issuance partner to ensure that the integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to and the environment cleanup is completed. Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is in the final stages of selecting a cryptocurrency exchange for its initial token listing. Track us on your favorite platform for more information on our imminent listing and the environmental value of the LBX token. www.thisislbx.com
About Land Betterment Corporation
Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. Connect with the Company on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook.
