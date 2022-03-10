Radar Improvements Influencing Developments in Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR
ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market across various industries and regions.
The global aeronautic sector is increasingly facing a number of safety threats to crews, passengers, and aircraft, owing to foreign object debris (FOD), birds, and growing number of drones operating near runways and ancillary airport areas. According to the European Commission, the aviation sector experiences costs of approximately US$13 billion/year due to FOD and bird-aircraft strikes.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems market.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market.
Key Segments
- Component
Hardware
Stationary
Mobile
Services
Installation
Support & Maintenance
Training & Certification
- End-use Industry
Civil
Military
- Region
Americas (U.S., Rest of Americas)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Greater China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
Middle East & Africa (UAE, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of MEA)
Key Takeaways from Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market
- Hardware components are estimated to account for more than US$ 32 Mn during the assessment period, with stationary systems remaining highly sought-after.
- Support & maintenance services will hold the lead, supported by sustained growth in global airport operations.
- Airport runway FOD detection systems for civil operations will account for more than 40% of the market, aided by growing airplane fleets, especially in emerging economies.
- Adoption of airport runway FOD detection systems through sensor-based solutions is expected to display faster growth, with relatively better reliability in applications.
Regional Takeaways
- The U.S. will account for a valuation over US$ 56 Bn in 2021, and long-term growth prospects remain positive.
- The U.K. is the largest market in Europe, and will account for more than 28% of the market share in 2021.
- Germany‘s outlook for airport runway FOD detection systems is reflecting a gradual decline through 2031, as other European countries witness steady growth in terms of adoption.
- Singapore and Malaysia will continue as high potential markets for airport runway FOD detection products.
“A key driving factor behind the airport runway FOD detection systems market is improvements in radar systems. Recent years have witnessed varying aviation administration agencies pushing for advancements in performance standards of these systems to minimize FOD damage to aircraft,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Question answered in the survey of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems market report:
- How will the Airport Runway FOD Detection Systemss market expand through 2031?
The global airport runway FOD detection systems market is likely to derive growth from major investments into civilian aviation infrastructure, reflecting an impressive CAGR of around 7.5% through 2031.
- Which is the dominant airport runway FOD detection systems market?
Middle East and Africa currently is the leading market for airport runway FOD detections products. The market is driven by strong growth in terms of air travel associated with the rise of net worth income in the region.
- How is COVID-19 impacting the growth projections of airport runway FOD detection systems?
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected growth in the industry across the board. Lockdown restrictions through 2020, especially in terms of civil aviation, has hurt the need for FOD detection systems. However, resumption of flight services wil
- Which are some of the prominent market players?
Prominent airport runway FOD detection system manufacturers include ArgosAI Technology, Arither, The Stratech Group Ltd., Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A., Moog Inc., Trex Aviation Systems, Xsight Systems Inc., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., and Pavemetrics S
More Valuable Insights on Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems, Sales and Demand of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
