3D Printing Services Market Service Providers Incorporate Cloud Platforms For Simplification

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing service providers are implementing Cloud-based 3D printing services. Cloud-based 3D printing management platform can be used by any individual, enterprises, schools, and service bureaus to render, fix, store 3D design securely and stream 3D design to the 3D printer with complete data tracking and analytics, thus is one of the key 3D printing services industry trends. It will form a crucial platform solution with capabilities to simplify the user workflow ensuring compatibility with a wide variety of software applications and materials.

In December 2021, Stratasys Ltd., an American-Israeli manufacturer of 3D printers and 3D production systems, signed an agreement to acquire 3D printing start-up Origin Inc. for total consideration of up to $100 million, including cash and stock. The acquisition will enable Stratasys to use Origin's photopolymer platform and extensive materials ecosystem to expand into the mass production parts segment with a next-generation photopolymer platform.

The global 3D printing services market size is expected to grow from $4.06 billion in 2021 to $4.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The 3D printing service market is expected to grow to $10.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.9%.

Reduction in manufacturing cost and process downtime contributed to the 3D printing services industry growth. 3D printing technology helps companies greatly reduce their manufacturing costs, reduce downtime and minimize waste. With the use of 3D printing for prototyping, companies can significantly lower the cost of developing new products. The minimal labor/workforce involved in this process also contributes to the low manufacturing costs. Due to 3D printing the manufacturing time can be reduced from months to days. For instance, to print a phone case it takes around 20 minutes, and similarly a 2*4 Lego can be printed in 4 minutes. According to the global 3D printing services market analysis, reduction in manufacturing costs and process downtime increased demand for the market.

Major players covered in the global 3D printing services industry are 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Materialise NV, ExOne, Arcam, ProtoLabs – 3D Rapid Prototyping Company, HP Inc., SLM Solutions Group, ARC Group Worldwide, and Carbon.

TBRC’s global 3D printing services market segmentation is divided by service offering into tooling, parts production, software services, system maintenance, expert service, by end-user into consumer products, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, by application into prototyping, tooling, functional parts manufacturing.

3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Offering (Tooling, Parts Production, Software Services, System Maintenance, Expert Service), By End user (Consumer Products, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense), By Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a 3D printing services market overview, forecast 3D printing services market size and growth for the whole market, 3D printing services market segments, geographies, 3D printing services market trends, 3D printing services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

