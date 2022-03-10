Centrifugal Di Pipes Market: East Asia Dominates With a Total Market Share of 30% - Fact.MR Study
Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Diameter, By Application, By External Protection - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Centrifugal Di Pipes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Centrifugal Di Pipes Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Centrifugal Di Pipes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Centrifugal Di Pipes
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Centrifugal Di Pipes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Centrifugal Di Pipes Market.
The research study offers a complete analysis on various features, including demand, recent product developments, revenue generation, capacity expansions, and sales of Centrifugal Di Pipes across the globe.
A complete evaluation on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Centrifugal Di Pipes during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
Key Market Segments Covered in Centrifugal Di Pipes Industry Analysis
· By Diameter
DN 80 – DN 300 Centrifugal Di Pipes
DN 350 – DN 600 Centrifugal Di Pipes
DN 700 – DN 1000 Centrifugal Di Pipes
DN 1200 – DN 2000 Centrifugal Di Pipes
DN 2000 & Above Centrifugal Di Pipes
· By Application
Centrifugal Di Pipes for Potable Water Distribution
Centrifugal Di Pipes for Sewage & Wastewater
Centrifugal Di Pipes for Irrigation
Centrifugal Di Pipes for Mining
Centrifugal DI Pipes
Others
· By External Protection
Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy Centrifugal Di Pipes
Centrifugal Di Pipes
PU Centrifugal Di Pipes
Ceramic Epoxy Centrifugal Di Pipes
Electrosteel DI Pipes
· By Sales Channel
Direct Sales of Centrifugal Di Pipes
Indirect Sales of Centrifugal Di Pipes
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global Centrifugal Di Pipes market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 5.8 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.7X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.
- The DN 700 - DN 1,000 segment will continue to dominate demand for Centrifugal Di Pipes, accounting for more than 1/4 of global share as a result of long lifespan and high reliability.
- China and India will continue to maintain their supremacy in this space with high population density and increasing number of water treatment plants.
The market in East Asia is poised to surge at a healthy CAGR of close to 7% through 2031.
- South Asia & Oceania are estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at more than US$ 2 Bn, and expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period.
“Middle East & Africa to remain a hotspot for ductile iron pipe demand, owing to extensive focus on ensuring clean water supply to citizens in the region,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Competitive Landscape
Majority of companies have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.
Some of the key developments are:
In 2021, Jindal SAW Ltd accepted to supply Centrifugal Di Pipes for 3 projects of Etihad Water & Electricity in Northern Emirates, which is divided to 43.5 km, 17.7 km and 42 Km. Supply of Dip has begun in April 2021. Along with the existing project, company also agreed to support all upcoming U.A.E. projects as well.
On April 3, 2019, Saint Gobain PAM has decided to sell its loss making unit “Pont a mousson” positioned in France to a Chinese Centrifugal Di Pipes giant Xingxiang.
In August 2019, Tata Metaliks has announced its plan to double its production capacity of Centrifugal Di Pipes. This would be in operation by the end of 2021. The company is looking forward to increase the percentage contribution of Centrifugal Di Pipes segment from 55% to 70% with this strategic move.
On April 1, 2021 McWane, Inc. acquired Clear Water Manufacturing Corp, It will expand our existing fabricated pipe business into regions other than US and improve our ability to service distribution partners in other parts of the country.
Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing ductile iron water pipes have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.
Key Question answered in the survey of Centrifugal Di Pipes market report:
- What is the Centrifugal Di Pipes market size currently?
The global Centrifugal Di Pipes market is set to be valued at around US$ 7.8 Bn in 2021, owing to extensive usage for potable water distribution and sewage & waste water purposes.
- What was the last 5-year CAGR for the Centrifugal Di Pipes industry?
The market for Centrifugal Di Pipes experienced moderate growth of 3.9% CAGR in past half-decade, where East Asia’s market grew the fastest at 4.4%.
- What are the main Centrifugal Di Pipes market drivers?
Rising government spending on provision of potable water and extensive spending on public infrastructure to bolster demand for Centrifugal Di Pipes.
- What are the key trends related to Centrifugal Di Pipes?
Increasing desalination projects across MEA to provide potable water to residents and rising investments by key international bodies are key trends in the market.
- What is the market share of the top 5 players supplying Centrifugal Di Pipes?
Top manufacturers of DIP are included under tier-1 companies, who together accounted for around 30% share of global revenue in 2020.
More Valuable Insights on Centrifugal Di Pipes Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Centrifugal Di Pipes, Sales and Demand of Centrifugal Di Pipes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:
