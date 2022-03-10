Parenteral Nutrition Market Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International

Parenteral Nutrition Market

Parenteral nutrition is the medical term for infusing a specialized form of food through a vein (intravenously).

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022

Parenteral nutrition is a specialized form of food which is administered through a vein (intravenously). The goal of the treatment is to cure or prevent malnutrition in children.

Competitive Landscape:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Grifols, S.A., JW Pharmaceutical, Aculife Healthcare, Kelun, American Regent Inc., and Eurolife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of malnutrition among children is a prime factor fostering growth of the parenteral nutrition market. According to the World Health Organization, 45% of child deaths Undernutrition is associated with 45% of child deaths. 45 million children under 5 years of age are too thin for their height (wasted)

Increasing government initiatives for medical nutrition is again expected to foster growth of the market. Moreover, product launch is another key factor propelling growth of the market. For instance, in September 2020, Baxter International Inc. a marketer in clinical nutrition, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of new formulations of Clinimix (amino acids in dextrose) Injections and Clinimix E (amino acids with electrolytes in dextrose and calcium) Injections.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on parenteral nutrition market.

Key Takeaways:

The parenteral nutrition market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2 % over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of malnutrition in children and increasing product launch in nutrition product.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing FDA approval for new product launch. For instance, in December 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Omegaven (fish oil triglycerides), an injectable emulsion developed by Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company, for intravenous use as a source of calories and fatty acids for pediatric patients with parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis (PNAC).

