Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $64.33 Billion by 2027, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted that the patient centric healthcare app market in Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the global patient centric healthcare app market. The findings of the report states that the global market patient centric healthcare app generated $4.73 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $64.33 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 37.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help the market players in devising several growth strategies. Increase in demand for patient centric ecosystem, rise in smartphone penetration, and surge in collaboration among healthcare providers, app developers, and others propel the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. On the other hand, time consuming and expensive approach, inadequate ratio of supply to demand, and lack of adequate training restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in the transition toward digitalized healthcare is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The report also provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the patient centric healthcare app market globally. The mandatory lockdown measures across the world have gave way to closure of gyms and sports centers, especially during the initial period. This, in turn, led to surge in use of patient centric healthcare apps, thereby boosting the market growth. This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well, since there’s been an increasing concern about health & fitness among people, which has further escalated the demand for these apps.

“Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Technology (Phone-Based Apps, Web-Based Apps, and Wearable Patient Centric App), Operating System (iOS, Android, Windows, and Others) Category (Wellness Management, and Disease & Treatment Management) End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Use): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” Said Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global patient centric healthcare app market based on technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. By operating system, the android segment held nearly half of the global patient centric healthcare app market revenue in 2019 and is projected to dominate by 2027. In addition, the same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 38.0% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the home use segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2019 and would lead the trail by 2027. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 38.2% by 2027.

By geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more around one-third of the global market. On the other hand, Europe would showcase the fastest CAGR of 38.9% during the study period.

The leading market players analyzed in the global patient centric healthcare app market report include Bayer AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Siemens AG, iPatientCare, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., MobileSmith, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Klick Inc.

