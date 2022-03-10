Custom MTB Jerseys USA - 2022 Mountain Bike Jersey Designs For Men Women Launched

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln, Nebraska -

Lincoln, Nebraska-based Champion System USA is offering the mountain biking community the opportunity to order custom cycling wear that is tailored to both their athletic and branding needs. The company works closely with customers to create personalized cycling jerseys that meet and exceed every requirement a competitive athlete may desire. Learn more here: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys/

Those who prefer to test their mettle on mountain trails may be interested in products like the company’s MTB Trail Short Sleeve Jersey. The company’s range of mountain bike jerseys features its innovative CS Tech, delivering unparalleled moisture management by wicking away sweat and supporting rapid drying. This ultimately provides the cyclist with superior thermoregulation as they conquer the trails.

Champion System USA adds that these jerseys have super perforated mesh panels across the shoulders and side panels (for ventilation). Similarly, just as a cyclist’s bike needs to be durable enough to make it through rough terrain, this jersey is crafted with flatlock stitching to support rigorous riding manoeuvres. As an added bonus, the jersey offers 50+ UV protection and is as customizable as the company’s other products. MTB jerseys come in short sleeve, sleeveless, sport cut and long sleeve configurations in numerous sizes, including XS, S, M, L, XL and 2XL. Cyclists may also order jerseys that are more suitable for cold weather events. Additionally, an eccentric hem and droptail cut ensure that the cyclist has extra coverage on their rear.

Notably, Champion System USA’s athlete-focused policies ensure that cyclists can enjoy the advantage of high-tech garment construction in training as well as races. The company encourages its community to train as much as possible, and the jerseys are designed to withstand regular use in all types of weather.

Furthermore, the company understands that some athletes may neglect to use their jerseys outside competitions over concerns that an accident may render it unusable. Champion System USA offers a free upgrade in such cases (Crash Replacement Program), and athletes who change sizes along their fitness journey. (Fitness Flexibility Program). Combined with their Lifetime Quality Guarantee, this makes the company’s apparel very attractive to athletes across the country.

As previously announced, the company also offers three lines of apparel for cyclists based on their involvement in the sport. For instance, Champion System USA directs those who like to cycle for exercise or as a hobby toward the Tech Collection, which comprises a number of attractive options that combine the company’s durable, comfortable garment construction with affordable prices. A step above this is the Performance Collection, which is designed to be more durable for true cycling enthusiasts who expect to ride quite often. However, the prize tier of Champion System USA’s offerings is their Apex Collection, which is designed for athletes whose cycling journey sees them racing, adding up the miles or is looking for the highest quality option. This line combines both cutting-edge construction techniques and state-of-the-art fabrics. An Apex jersey will always match an athlete at the peak of their performance.

One invaluable aspect of the company’s service is the fact that it greatly simplifies the process of creating custom designs for the jerseys. Champion System USA’s dedicated design team works with every customer to bring their sketches or even verbalized ideas to life. The company understands that branding and image are a vital aspect of the sport, so it goes above and beyond to create a print that customers can proudly wear during competitions.

Given how iterative this process can be, the company is also willing to discuss and update the design as many times as necessary until the customer is satisfied. This is made all the more notable by the fact that this entire service is included in the jersey’s price (along with nationwide delivery and goods and services tax (GST). Alternatively, athletes who already have an established brand and design are welcome to submit high-quality references to the company. As many have already discovered, Champion System’s print quality is easily on par with its garment construction. Learn more here: https://champ-sys.com.

Champion System USA is US-owned and operated, and the team has over 15 years of international experience in addition to its 10 years in the US. Customers and other interested parties are welcome to direct any further inquiries to Cait Dumas-Hein of Champion System USA.

