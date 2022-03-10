Dyes & Pigments Market Sales, Demand, Size To Reach USD 48.78 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Dyes & Pigments Market Size – USD 33.20 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Trends – The increasing trend of enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dyes & Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 48.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is anticipated to witness increased demand from various applications such as textiles, paints and coatings, construction, and plastics. Dyes and pigment producers are fully committed to upgrading their goods through the use of new technology to eliminate environmentally safe and harmful contaminants during processing safely.

These products have a wide variety of applications from paints & coatings, textile construction, and printing inks to plastics. In these significant industries, growth in the dyes & pigments market is primarily driven by a turnaround and their increasing need in these applications. Due to the rising construction, the paint & coatings business is expanding considerably.

Increasing the use of plastics in consumer products over the projected timeframe is anticipated to create a favorable room for demand growth. In plastic products, pigments are added to polymers to obtain specific colors. Their use in plastics depends on their ability to weather and age, light speed, warping and nucleation, and clarity.

Some of the factors that hinder the development of the demand for pigments and paints are environmental considerations, price fluctuations of raw materials, and global power. A few of the new market trends are changing production plants from the U.S. and Europe to India, China, and Taiwan, and eco-friendly product preferences are rising. Since specialty pigments are environmentally friendly in nature, demand for pigments and colors is expected to increase.

Key companies profiled in the Dyes & Pigments report are:

BASF SE, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Cabot Corp, Dupont De Nemours & Co., Kronos Worldwide Inc., Flint Group, EcKart GmbH, and Lanxess AG among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

During the forecast period, the demand in the Asia Pacific is projected to see the highest CAGR. The construction industry, coupled with rapid industrialization and urbanization, rising disposable incomes of middle-class families in the region's developing economies, is expected to be the primary driving force in the coming years. Also, proper policy funding and programs, and increased government spending are driving the development of the region's construction industry. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel product demand in the Asia Pacific region.

For plastics production for inorganic pigments is higher than organic. Due to their low dispersion, the natural dyes appear to form clumps, which further results in spots and specks in the finished product. Inorganic pigments are also preferred alternatives because they are readily dispersed. Titanium dioxide is the inorganic dye commonly used in the product category of plastics.

Dyes span a wide array of uses from textiles, organic LEDs, and LCD screens. Properties such as enhanced dyeing efficiency, physical / photochemical photographic properties, and increased durability to mitigate toxicity are expected to promote the growth of reactive and disperse dyes over the next few years.

Key market trends:

The increasing prevalence of biodegradable plastics promises to be a popular trend dominating the industry in the forecast years. The growing environmental awareness and the stringent government-imposed regulations for governing the consumption of plastics are pushing the overall industry towards the use of biodegradable packaging.

Another major packaging market trend that is speedily gaining momentum is the introduction of innovative lightweight glass packaging aimed at improving end-user usability and waste reduction. These packaging designs offer recyclability, easy transportability, and cost-effectiveness, which has urged manufacturers to produce water-resistant and eco-friendly corrugated box packaging solutions.

Dyes & Pigments Market Segmentation based on Types:

Acid Dyes

VAT Dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Direct dyes

Dyes & Pigments Market Segmentation based on Application:

Printing Inks

Textiles

Paper

Leather

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

