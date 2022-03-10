Residential Air Purifier Market to Reach US$ 7.44 Bn by 2022-2032 | Demand to Grow By 6.3% CAGR through 2032: Fact.MR

In 2021, the Residential Air Purifier Market was worth US$ 3.8 billion, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residential Air Purifiers Market OverviewThe global Residential Air Purifier Market was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 7.44 Bn worldwide by the end of 2032.Businesses in the Asia Pacific region are rapidly interacting with their abroad counterparts for leisure, business, medical, entertainment, and educational purposes, all of which require money transfers. Furthermore, throughout the projected period, an increase in cross-border transactions and a shift toward cashless payment solutions are expected to amplify regional market growth.Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at@ https://www.factmr.com/report/residential-air-purifier-market The global residential air purifier market is undergoing several technological advancements, which are expected to drive demand for residential air purifiers over the forecast period. Residential air purifiers with HPEA filtration technology, which helps to remove smoke and pollutants from the home, are in high demand. Sharp Plasmacluster Ion Air Purifier with True HEPA Filtration, Honeywell True HEPA Tower Allergen Remover, Blueair HEPASilent Air Purifier, and Blueair Classic 505 HEPASilent Air Purifier are the most common types of residential air purifiers with HEPA air filtration technology. Global vendors are introducing advanced materials for residential air purifiers in order to increase their efficiency.COVID-19 Impact on Residential Air Purifiers MarketThe COVID-19 outbreak has created significant financial opportunities for air purifier makers, with high-performance systems including HEPA and activated carbon technology proving to be particularly popular in reducing viral propagation in enclosed places. Premium, high-performance air purifiers can filter out particles as small as 1 micron, whereas the COVID-19 virus is believed to be 1.2 microns in size. As a result, manufacturers have expressed confidence in their ability to supply an indoor environment solution during the outbreak that would meet demand in the near future.Furthermore, the presence of stringent government regulations, rising personal disposable income of the population, and increased penetration of e-commerce platforms are expected to support market growth in the coming years. However, high R&D investment with low profit margins, as well as the possibility of an economic recession during the COVID-19 pandemic, are the main factors limiting market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient smart air purifiers could provide the market with a lucrative growth opportunity.Following COVID-19, customers are becoming more aware of the importance of air purification, which presents an opportunity for air purifier sellers to increase sales. High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, photocatalytic purifiers, activated carbon purifiers, and ionic filters are among the technologies that some companies are incorporating into their air quality systems.Global Residential Air Purifier Market Competitive LandscapeThe residential air purifier market is dominated by international, regional, and domestic manufacturers. In order to increase revenue and strengthen their positions in this market, companies implement various strategies and initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, product development, distribution agreements, and technological investments.• Panasonic will release a new air purifier in February 2022 called WhisperAir Repair Spot. This device is easy to install and does not require any maintenance.• iRobot Corporation, an American manufacturer of consumer robots, acquired Aeris Cleantec AG, a Swiss maker of premium air purifiers based in Cham, Zug, in November 2021.• The United Kingdom-based manufacturer of air purifiers Radic8 has entered into an agreement with Henry Schein, an American distributor of health care products, to distribute its products in North America and Europe in 2020.To learn more about residential air purifier market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7103 Scope of the ReportThe global market is primarily driven by the increased demand for air purifiers in air conditioning systems to improve deteriorating air quality caused by rapid industrialization and significant industrial discharge. Furthermore, the growing vehicle fleet, which results in increased air pollution emissions, especially in emerging nations such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, China, and others, drives up demand for air purifiers.Furthermore, rising consumer living standards in these regions, along with a growing health awareness of chronic respiratory problems, have resulted in an increase in the use of air pollution management devices such as air purifiers. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the negative consequences of deteriorating indoor air quality as a result of increased usage of synthetic construction materials has fueled product demand in the industry.Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the residential air purifiers marketResidential air purifiers have the largest regional market in Asia Pacific. To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now! https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7103 Key Segments Covered in the Residential Air Purifier Industry Survey• By Typeo In-Duct Residential Air Purifierso Standalone/Portable Residential Air Purifiers• By Applicationo Residential Air Purifiers based on Ionic Filterso Residential Air Purifiers based on Activated Carbono Residential Air Purifiers based on HEPAo Residential Air Purifiers based on Other Applications 