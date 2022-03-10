Rodenticides Market Demand, Size, Analysis, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rodenticides Market Size – USD 4.62 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, Trends – High demand from developing nations with the increasing residential area

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Rodenticides Market is forecast to reach USD 6.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is gearing a surge with urbanization and industrialization, which has created a demand for pest control, owing to an increase in the population of commensal rodents. The flourishing agricultural sector in emerging nations has led to the high consumption of various pesticides to gain high productivity. This factor is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The migration of people from the rural areas to urban centers due to urbanization, and also reduction of arable land is augmenting the increase in rodent population for urban areas. This settlement is resulting in the displacement of rats from their places to housing areas. This has created the need for using rodenticides to abolish such rodents. Moreover, the increasing awareness among people and the consciousness towards hygiene and health also triggered the use of rodenticides. Survival of rodents in a warmer climate due to an increase in temperature and global warming has led to a surge in the rodent population, which, in turn, accumulates growth for Rodenticides.

The Government initiatives for satisfying food needs are improving the Agricultural Sector. This is signifying the high utilization of the rodenticides. The Agricultural sector is thriving with new advancements, thus creating demand for natural rodenticides. Nonetheless, stringent regulations and policies imposed by the government in the production of rodenticides may restrict the growth of the rodenticides market.

North America is dominating the market with a rising number of rodent attacks and thus, attributing to the demand for rodenticides in the forecast period. Government initiatives for high-quality foods and the growing need for bio-rodenticides in the U.S. accounted for the largest market share. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the increase in population and a rapidly growing Agricultural sector in India and China.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta International AG, SenesTech, Inc., IMPEX EUROPA S. L., Neogen Corp., Liphatech, Inc., UPL Ltd., Pelghar International, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, JT Eaton, Bell Labs Inc., and Rentokil Initial, PLC, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By type, the anticoagulant segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to the inability of blood clotting factors in rodents seen against non-anticoagulants. In the US, about 95.0% of the chemical control of rodents done using anticoagulants.

By mode of application, the powder is expected to register a stagnant growth in the forecast period because the use of such modes in the air may harm animals and humans for ventilation.

By end-use, the agriculture segment is projected to occupy the highest share in 2027. An increase in devastation to grains and crops by rodents and also damage made to farm equipment is likely to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

North America is a major market for rodenticides. An increase in the number of residential areas and growing damage by rodents to agricultural fields will drive demand for Rodenticides in this region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth with urbanization and a robustly growing population creating a demand for the safety of foods, thus boosting the demand for rodenticides.

Manufacturers are captivated in various mergers and acquisitions and product developments to expand their market share. For example, in November 2017, Rentokil Initial plc acquired Vector Disease Acquisition, LLC, to expand its presence in North America.

Over the recent past, chemical and materials industry has observed rapid digital transformation, innovations and advancements in chemical processing, globalization, sustainability, and development of robust supply chain. Increasing incidence of uncertainties in chemical production and development have further increased focus on risk management solutions. Chemical and materials industry supplies raw materials to a number of end-use industries such as petrochemicals, solvents, manufacturing and construction, and healthcare, among others. Increasing integration of advanced technology in the manufacturing and production processes along with a growing focus on producing environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials is further expected to revolutionize the Rodenticides market over the forecast period.

The report further offers key insights into strategic alliances and ventures undertaken by key companies in the market to cater to the growing global demand, capitalize on lucrative opportunities, and gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and deals.

Type Outlook

Non-anticoagulants

Anticoagulants

First-generation Anticoagulants

Second-generation Anticoagulants

Mode of Application Outlook

Pellets

Sprays

Powders

Blocks

Granules

Major Regions Studied in the Report Include:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

