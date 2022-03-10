Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Drugs for schistosomiasis market provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schistosomiasis is a chronic and acute disease, which is caused by parasitic trematode worms of the genus Schistosoma. This parasite is transmitted to human body when people consume infested water that contains larval forms of the parasite. Hence, this disease is mainly witnessed among people who regularly work in agricultural, domestic, occupational, and recreational sectors (that expose them to infested water). Since past few years, the prevalence of schistosomiasis is increasing continuously.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major players operating in the market include Shin Poong Pharma.Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Egyptian International Pharmaceuticals Industries Co SAE (EIPICO), CBC Pharma., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., V.H. Bhagat Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., VHB Life Science Inc., Samarth Pharma Pvt. Ltd., and Shreeji Pharma International. The other players of the market include Avanscure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., 3S Corporation Kancera AB, LondonPharma Ltd, Salvensis, Meher Distributors Pvt. Ltd., and Chemos GmbH & Co. KG.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global drugs for schistosomiasis market.

• In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global drugs for schistosomiasis market is provided.

• Key market players within the drugs for schistosomiasis market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand competitive outlook of the market.

This is evident from the estimates of WHO, which states that at least 218 million people required preventive treatment for schistosomiasis in 2015. Moreover, up till 2017, schistosomiasis transmission has been reported from 78 countries. Such high prevalence of the disease clearly showcases the need for effective treatment drugs that prevent schistosomiasis occurrence. Currently, praziquantel drug is the recommended treatment against all forms of schistosomiasis.

The factors that drive the growth of the global drugs for schistosomiasis market include rise in prevalence of schistosomiasis, lack of safe drinking water in developing countries, and inadequate healthcare facilities. However, high cost of drugs and stringent approval process restrains the market growth. Presence of large patient pool and unmet medical needs are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the global drugs for schistosomiasis market based on site, species type, and drug type. In terms of site, the market is bifurcated into intestinal and urogenital. On the basis of species type, it is categorized into Schistosoma mansoni, Schistosoma japonicum, Schistosoma mekongi, Schistosoma guineensis, and Schistosoma haematobium. By drug type, it is classified into praziquantel metrifonate, biltricide, oxamniquine, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

