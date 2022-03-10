Stronger administrative reform needed: PM

VIETNAM, March 10 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered authorities to work harder to elevate the administrative reform process, ensuring people and businesses avoid hurdles with complex red tape.

He made the statement during a meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee of Administrative Reform, which he is head of, yesterday in Hà Nội.

The PM said administrative procedure reform has been strongly promoted even in the context of COVID-19.

In 2021, Việt Nam reduced and simplified 1,101 business regulations, approved the plan to reduce and simplify 924 regulations, as well as amended and supplemented 166 legal documents. The index on improving the quality of legal regulations in 2021 in the Vietnam Innovation Index, evaluated by the World Intellectual Property Organization, increased by six places.

However, there are limitations that need to be overcome. Administrative reform has not yet met the requirements in the new situation, and has not met the needs of people or businesses, he said.

Administrative procedures are still complex with many sub-licenses and inconsistent procedures meanwhile investment in administrative reform is still limited in some places and sometimes does not get due attention, he said.

“There are both external and internal reasons for those issues but leaders do play a role," PM Chính said.

"Their attention, leadership, and implementation are not yet on par with the requirements.”

Regarding the tasks of 2022, the Prime Minister said it is important to create a breakthrough in administrative reform to mobilise all resources for the development of the country and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the administration of ministries, branches, and localities.

The PM highlighted the principle that investment in administrative reform is an investment for development and it must be practical and properly implemented, and be people- and businesses-focused.

The head of the Government requested to focus on key tasks. They include work on institutions for administrative reform, reviewing administrative procedures that need to be reduced or supplemented, and investing in financial and human resources for administrative reform.

It is important to listen to the opinions of different agencies, people, businesses as well as be willing to improve administrative procedures that are still troublesome and inappropriate, he said.

It is also necessary to decentralise powers and allocate resources appropriately, improve the quality of human resources, among others.

On the basis of Việt Nam's context and international experience, ministries and agencies should work on institutions and reform administrative procedures to remove bottlenecks and mobilise resources for the development while contributing to improving the efficiency of management, administration, and governance at different levels, PM Chính said.

He added that it is necessary to make adequate investment in building e-Government towards the goal of digital government, digital society, and digital citizens.

Việt Nam should develop and complete a set of evaluation criteria for administrative reform according to its circumstances and refer to models in the world, ensuring objectivity, fairness, and democracy.

He said the country should also mobilise the contributions of people and businesses in the implementation of administrative reform while promoting international cooperation to improve the quality of administrative reform. — VNS